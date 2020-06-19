1505 Legacy Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pool table fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pool table media room

YES! This home has been cleaned and disinfected and is ready for you! No chance of exposure to anything! Fabulous John Wieland townhouse located in the heart of Roswell. 3 levels of living in a perfect location. So close to Publix, Target, Trader Joe's, excellent schools, parks! Immaculate condition. Main level is so spacious and has pristine hardwoods throughout. Oversized kitchen with stained cabinets, granite counters, prep or serving island. Eat in breakfast room, pantry, tons of light. Formal dining room currently has a pool table in it for social distancing. Great room with fireplace, additional sun room, outside deck as well. Upstairs owners' suite has vaulted ceilings, sitting room. Two secondary rooms are generous and have good closets. One has its own entrance to the shared bath. Terrace level is even better! Large room perfect for bedroom, media room, in law suite, or teen suite. Ensuite bath seals the deal. But wait, there's more! Outside back deck is GREEN SPACE! Enjoy the privacy of a park like setting while you keep yourself safe. HURRY to this home!