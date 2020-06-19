All apartments in Roswell
1505 Legacy Cove

1505 Legacy Cove Lane · (678) 438-6929
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1505 Legacy Cove Lane, Roswell, GA 30075

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool table
media room
YES! This home has been cleaned and disinfected and is ready for you! No chance of exposure to anything! Fabulous John Wieland townhouse located in the heart of Roswell. 3 levels of living in a perfect location. So close to Publix, Target, Trader Joe's, excellent schools, parks! Immaculate condition. Main level is so spacious and has pristine hardwoods throughout. Oversized kitchen with stained cabinets, granite counters, prep or serving island. Eat in breakfast room, pantry, tons of light. Formal dining room currently has a pool table in it for social distancing. Great room with fireplace, additional sun room, outside deck as well. Upstairs owners' suite has vaulted ceilings, sitting room. Two secondary rooms are generous and have good closets. One has its own entrance to the shared bath. Terrace level is even better! Large room perfect for bedroom, media room, in law suite, or teen suite. Ensuite bath seals the deal. But wait, there's more! Outside back deck is GREEN SPACE! Enjoy the privacy of a park like setting while you keep yourself safe. HURRY to this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Legacy Cove have any available units?
1505 Legacy Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 Legacy Cove have?
Some of 1505 Legacy Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Legacy Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Legacy Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Legacy Cove pet-friendly?
No, 1505 Legacy Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 1505 Legacy Cove offer parking?
No, 1505 Legacy Cove does not offer parking.
Does 1505 Legacy Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Legacy Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Legacy Cove have a pool?
No, 1505 Legacy Cove does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Legacy Cove have accessible units?
No, 1505 Legacy Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Legacy Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 Legacy Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
