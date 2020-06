Amenities

Like New-- new carpet, spotless. All yardcare included. Immaculately maintained home in desirable Crabapple area. Open and bright floor plan is great for entertaining. Hardwoods throughout main level. Private and flat fenced yard. Upper level features 4 large bedrooms and 3 FULL baths. Downstairs features a nice "office/study"...could be a 5th BR. HOA takes care of yard care - no lawn to mow. Top schools- Milton High school.