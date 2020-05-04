All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 12060 King Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
12060 King Road
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

12060 King Road

12060 King Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12060 King Road, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Large Executive Home, great Roswell location, great schools! - SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT. LARGE CUSTOM BUILT HOME WITH FINISHED BASEMENT ON 1.45 ACRES DESIRABLE ROSWELL. MOST BEDROOMS ON MAIN LEVEL. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH ALL THE UPGRADES, BUILT 2000 COMPLETELY REMODELED 2007. MASTER BATH FEATURES A BEDROOM CONVERTED TO A LARGE WALK IN CLOSET. MASTER BATH LARGE DUAL SHOWER, NATURAL STONE WITH DOUBLE VANITY. 1100 SF BONUS RM, WITH BUILT IN MEDIA CENTER. GREAT SCHOOLS, GREAT ROSWELL LOCATION.

Amenities
Large Custom home
great location
great schools
3 car garage
Landscaping included
Large Bonus room
Move in ready

Details
Beds/Baths: 5BD/3.5BA
Square Feet: 5,500
Rental Terms
Rent: $3,500.00 un-furnished
Available: March 20, 2020
Application Fee: $25.00
Security Deposit: $5,000.00

(RLNE2387349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12060 King Road have any available units?
12060 King Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 12060 King Road have?
Some of 12060 King Road's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12060 King Road currently offering any rent specials?
12060 King Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12060 King Road pet-friendly?
No, 12060 King Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 12060 King Road offer parking?
Yes, 12060 King Road offers parking.
Does 12060 King Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12060 King Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12060 King Road have a pool?
No, 12060 King Road does not have a pool.
Does 12060 King Road have accessible units?
No, 12060 King Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12060 King Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12060 King Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge
100 Creekside Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Attis
2745 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
Manchester at Mansell
401 Huntington Dr
Roswell, GA 30076
Enclave at Roswell
11251 Alpharetta Hwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way
Roswell, GA 30022
Grande Oaks
100 Legacy Oaks Cir
Roswell, GA 30076
Park 83
100 Calibre Creek Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Lake House at Martin's Landing
1500 Harbor Landing
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College