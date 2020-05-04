12060 King Road

Amenities

garage recently renovated walk in closets media room furnished

Large Executive Home, great Roswell location, great schools! - SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT. LARGE CUSTOM BUILT HOME WITH FINISHED BASEMENT ON 1.45 ACRES DESIRABLE ROSWELL. MOST BEDROOMS ON MAIN LEVEL. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH ALL THE UPGRADES, BUILT 2000 COMPLETELY REMODELED 2007. MASTER BATH FEATURES A BEDROOM CONVERTED TO A LARGE WALK IN CLOSET. MASTER BATH LARGE DUAL SHOWER, NATURAL STONE WITH DOUBLE VANITY. 1100 SF BONUS RM, WITH BUILT IN MEDIA CENTER. GREAT SCHOOLS, GREAT ROSWELL LOCATION.



Amenities

Large Custom home

great location

great schools

3 car garage

Landscaping included

Large Bonus room

Move in ready



Details

Beds/Baths: 5BD/3.5BA

Square Feet: 5,500

Rental Terms

Rent: $3,500.00 un-furnished

Available: March 20, 2020

Application Fee: $25.00

Security Deposit: $5,000.00



(RLNE2387349)