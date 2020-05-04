12060 King Road

Amenities
Large Executive Home, great Roswell location, great schools! - SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT. LARGE CUSTOM BUILT HOME WITH FINISHED BASEMENT ON 1.45 ACRES DESIRABLE ROSWELL. MOST BEDROOMS ON MAIN LEVEL. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH ALL THE UPGRADES, BUILT 2000 COMPLETELY REMODELED 2007. MASTER BATH FEATURES A BEDROOM CONVERTED TO A LARGE WALK IN CLOSET. MASTER BATH LARGE DUAL SHOWER, NATURAL STONE WITH DOUBLE VANITY. 1100 SF BONUS RM, WITH BUILT IN MEDIA CENTER. GREAT SCHOOLS, GREAT ROSWELL LOCATION.
Amenities
Large Custom home
great location
great schools
3 car garage
Landscaping included
Large Bonus room
Move in ready
Details
Beds/Baths: 5BD/3.5BA
Square Feet: 5,500
Rental Terms
Rent: $3,500.00 un-furnished
Available: March 20, 2020
Application Fee: $25.00
Security Deposit: $5,000.00
(RLNE2387349)