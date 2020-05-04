All apartments in Roswell
Roswell, GA
11585 Wildwood Springs Drive
11585 Wildwood Springs Drive

11585 Wildwood Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11585 Wildwood Springs Drive, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property also listed for sale. One of the largest homes in Wildwood Springs, home backs up to Leita Thompson Memorial Park, easy access to trails and a beautiful view in the backyard. This home features a master on main, in-law suite in the basement with full kitchen, and tons of storage space! Kitchen recently remodeled with all white cabinets, double oven, and electric downdraft cooktop. Huge great room right off of the kitchen! Bonus room upstairs! Another huge bedroom upstairs which can function as a double master. Huge walkout daylight basement! Great schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11585 Wildwood Springs Drive have any available units?
11585 Wildwood Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 11585 Wildwood Springs Drive have?
Some of 11585 Wildwood Springs Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11585 Wildwood Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11585 Wildwood Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11585 Wildwood Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11585 Wildwood Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 11585 Wildwood Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11585 Wildwood Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 11585 Wildwood Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11585 Wildwood Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11585 Wildwood Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 11585 Wildwood Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11585 Wildwood Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 11585 Wildwood Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11585 Wildwood Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11585 Wildwood Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.
