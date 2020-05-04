11585 Wildwood Springs Drive

Amenities

Property also listed for sale. One of the largest homes in Wildwood Springs, home backs up to Leita Thompson Memorial Park, easy access to trails and a beautiful view in the backyard. This home features a master on main, in-law suite in the basement with full kitchen, and tons of storage space! Kitchen recently remodeled with all white cabinets, double oven, and electric downdraft cooktop. Huge great room right off of the kitchen! Bonus room upstairs! Another huge bedroom upstairs which can function as a double master. Huge walkout daylight basement! Great schools!