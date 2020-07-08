115 Park Bridge Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful fully renovated Roswell cottage with A+ walkability. Shops, restaurants in historic Roswell and City Park around the corner. Gorgeous renovated kitchen with dining area, lovely great room open to rear deck and level back yard and half bath and dedicated laundry on main. Upstairs finds the spacious master suite with newly renovated master bath and walk-in closet. Guest bedroom with just renovated full bath plus dynamite up den with built-ins (or 3rd bedroom). Side entry kitchen level oversized 2-car garage. Hardwoods throughout home. Super Roswell Schools.