Roswell, GA
115 Park Bridge Ln
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM

115 Park Bridge Ln

115 Park Bridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

115 Park Bridge Lane, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful fully renovated Roswell cottage with A+ walkability. Shops, restaurants in historic Roswell and City Park around the corner. Gorgeous renovated kitchen with dining area, lovely great room open to rear deck and level back yard and half bath and dedicated laundry on main. Upstairs finds the spacious master suite with newly renovated master bath and walk-in closet. Guest bedroom with just renovated full bath plus dynamite up den with built-ins (or 3rd bedroom). Side entry kitchen level oversized 2-car garage. Hardwoods throughout home. Super Roswell Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Park Bridge Ln have any available units?
115 Park Bridge Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 Park Bridge Ln have?
Some of 115 Park Bridge Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Park Bridge Ln currently offering any rent specials?
115 Park Bridge Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Park Bridge Ln pet-friendly?
No, 115 Park Bridge Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 115 Park Bridge Ln offer parking?
Yes, 115 Park Bridge Ln offers parking.
Does 115 Park Bridge Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Park Bridge Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Park Bridge Ln have a pool?
No, 115 Park Bridge Ln does not have a pool.
Does 115 Park Bridge Ln have accessible units?
No, 115 Park Bridge Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Park Bridge Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Park Bridge Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

