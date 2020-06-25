107 Old Orchard Lane

NEW CONSTRUCTION located in Historic Roswell and walking distance to the shops and restaurants on Canton St. The first floor features a gourmet Kitchen with views to the dining room and family room along with easy access to the spacious deck. The second level has 2 BR's and a large owner's suite with a luxurious bath and large walk-in shower. Terrace level features office/bonus room and full bathroom. Available date: today** NO PETS**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
