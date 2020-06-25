All apartments in Roswell
107 Old Orchard Lane
107 Old Orchard Lane

107 Old Orchard Ln · No Longer Available
Location

107 Old Orchard Ln, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION located in Historic Roswell and walking distance to the shops and restaurants on Canton St. The first floor features a gourmet Kitchen with views to the dining room and family room along with easy access to the spacious deck. The second level has 2 BR's and a large owner's suite with a luxurious bath and large walk-in shower. Terrace level features office/bonus room and full bathroom. Available date: today** NO PETS**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Old Orchard Lane have any available units?
107 Old Orchard Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 Old Orchard Lane have?
Some of 107 Old Orchard Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and fireplace.
Is 107 Old Orchard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
107 Old Orchard Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Old Orchard Lane pet-friendly?
No, 107 Old Orchard Lane is not pet friendly.
Does 107 Old Orchard Lane offer parking?
No, 107 Old Orchard Lane does not offer parking.
Does 107 Old Orchard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Old Orchard Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Old Orchard Lane have a pool?
No, 107 Old Orchard Lane does not have a pool.
Does 107 Old Orchard Lane have accessible units?
No, 107 Old Orchard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Old Orchard Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Old Orchard Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
