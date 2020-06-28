All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 10550 Worthington Hills Mnr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
10550 Worthington Hills Mnr
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

10550 Worthington Hills Mnr

10550 Worthington Hills Manor · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10550 Worthington Hills Manor, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Roswell Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 3 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in September! Home is in great Roswell location in Liberty Square neighborhood. Home features a bright galley kitchen, hardwood on the main level, beautiful stone fireplace, large bedrooms upstairs, oversized garage, and private backyard. Secondary bedroom on the main level with full bath.

Schools:
Elem: Mimosa
Middle: Elkins Pointe
High: Roswell
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Roswell Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE4283111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10550 Worthington Hills Mnr have any available units?
10550 Worthington Hills Mnr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
Is 10550 Worthington Hills Mnr currently offering any rent specials?
10550 Worthington Hills Mnr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10550 Worthington Hills Mnr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10550 Worthington Hills Mnr is pet friendly.
Does 10550 Worthington Hills Mnr offer parking?
Yes, 10550 Worthington Hills Mnr offers parking.
Does 10550 Worthington Hills Mnr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10550 Worthington Hills Mnr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10550 Worthington Hills Mnr have a pool?
No, 10550 Worthington Hills Mnr does not have a pool.
Does 10550 Worthington Hills Mnr have accessible units?
No, 10550 Worthington Hills Mnr does not have accessible units.
Does 10550 Worthington Hills Mnr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10550 Worthington Hills Mnr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10550 Worthington Hills Mnr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10550 Worthington Hills Mnr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk
Roswell, GA 30075
Station Heights
100 Saratoga Dr
Roswell, GA 30022
Crest at Riverside
100 Chattahoochee Cir
Roswell, GA 30075
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge
700 Old Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30076
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way
Roswell, GA 30022
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Park 83
100 Calibre Creek Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
The Catherine of Roswell
11042 Alpharetta Highway
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College