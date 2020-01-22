All apartments in Redan
Redan, GA
6476 Brenda Ann Drive
Last updated January 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

6476 Brenda Ann Drive

6476 Brenda Ann Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6476 Brenda Ann Drive, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6476 Brenda Ann Drive have any available units?
6476 Brenda Ann Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 6476 Brenda Ann Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6476 Brenda Ann Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6476 Brenda Ann Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6476 Brenda Ann Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 6476 Brenda Ann Drive offer parking?
No, 6476 Brenda Ann Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6476 Brenda Ann Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6476 Brenda Ann Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6476 Brenda Ann Drive have a pool?
No, 6476 Brenda Ann Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6476 Brenda Ann Drive have accessible units?
No, 6476 Brenda Ann Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6476 Brenda Ann Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6476 Brenda Ann Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6476 Brenda Ann Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6476 Brenda Ann Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
