Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5729 Cedar Croft Lane

5729 Cedar Croft Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5729 Cedar Croft Lane, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLATION UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5729 Cedar Croft Lane have any available units?
5729 Cedar Croft Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 5729 Cedar Croft Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5729 Cedar Croft Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5729 Cedar Croft Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5729 Cedar Croft Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5729 Cedar Croft Lane offer parking?
No, 5729 Cedar Croft Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5729 Cedar Croft Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5729 Cedar Croft Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5729 Cedar Croft Lane have a pool?
No, 5729 Cedar Croft Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5729 Cedar Croft Lane have accessible units?
No, 5729 Cedar Croft Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5729 Cedar Croft Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5729 Cedar Croft Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5729 Cedar Croft Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5729 Cedar Croft Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
