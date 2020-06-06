All apartments in Redan
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:32 AM

4799 Wyndam

4799 Wyndam Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4799 Wyndam Drive, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). MainStreet Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fees are $40 per adult. Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4799 Wyndam have any available units?
4799 Wyndam doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 4799 Wyndam have?
Some of 4799 Wyndam's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4799 Wyndam currently offering any rent specials?
4799 Wyndam is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4799 Wyndam pet-friendly?
Yes, 4799 Wyndam is pet friendly.
Does 4799 Wyndam offer parking?
Yes, 4799 Wyndam offers parking.
Does 4799 Wyndam have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4799 Wyndam does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4799 Wyndam have a pool?
No, 4799 Wyndam does not have a pool.
Does 4799 Wyndam have accessible units?
No, 4799 Wyndam does not have accessible units.
Does 4799 Wyndam have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4799 Wyndam has units with dishwashers.
Does 4799 Wyndam have units with air conditioning?
No, 4799 Wyndam does not have units with air conditioning.

