All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 1214 Tyne Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
1214 Tyne Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1214 Tyne Way

1214 Tyne Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1214 Tyne Way, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 3 bath, 2,400 sf home is located in Stone Mountain, Ga. This home features beautiful hardwood and tile floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 Tyne Way have any available units?
1214 Tyne Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 1214 Tyne Way have?
Some of 1214 Tyne Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 Tyne Way currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Tyne Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Tyne Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1214 Tyne Way is pet friendly.
Does 1214 Tyne Way offer parking?
Yes, 1214 Tyne Way offers parking.
Does 1214 Tyne Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 Tyne Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Tyne Way have a pool?
No, 1214 Tyne Way does not have a pool.
Does 1214 Tyne Way have accessible units?
No, 1214 Tyne Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Tyne Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1214 Tyne Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1214 Tyne Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1214 Tyne Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College