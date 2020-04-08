All apartments in Powder Springs
Find more places like 3072 Palomino Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Powder Springs, GA
/
3072 Palomino Drive
Last updated April 8 2020 at 6:17 PM

3072 Palomino Drive

3072 Palomino Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Powder Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3072 Palomino Drive, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease! Hurry and apply since this promotional offer won't last for long. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main StreetRenewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3072 Palomino Drive have any available units?
3072 Palomino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
Is 3072 Palomino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3072 Palomino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3072 Palomino Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3072 Palomino Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3072 Palomino Drive offer parking?
No, 3072 Palomino Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3072 Palomino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3072 Palomino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3072 Palomino Drive have a pool?
No, 3072 Palomino Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3072 Palomino Drive have accessible units?
No, 3072 Palomino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3072 Palomino Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3072 Palomino Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3072 Palomino Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3072 Palomino Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Powder Springs 2 BedroomsPowder Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Powder Springs Apartments with BalconyPowder Springs Apartments with Pool
Powder Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Norcross, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College