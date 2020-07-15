Apartment List
130 Apartments for rent in Powder Springs, GA with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
4195 Macedonia Road
4195 Macedonia Road, Powder Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
4195 Macedonia Road - 4195 Available 08/03/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath w/ Great Front Porch and Large Level Yard - This charming little home is a 2 bedroom 1 bath with a large living room and front porch. The kitchen includes a stove and refrigerator.
Verified

12 Units Available
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky, Hiram, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Route 278 along Bill Carruth Parkway. Stylish apartments with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Community includes a tennis court, a a pool, a playground and a courtyard.

1 Unit Available
5044 Rosemeade Court
5044 Rosemeade Court, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2068 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 Unit Available
4495 Austell Powder Springs Road
4495 Austell Powder Springs Road, Cobb County, GA
Studio
$1,200
1500 sqft
Commercial property with approx. 1,500 square feet. Currently used as a church, it is the building to the right when facing the property Bldg B. Property located on a beautiful lot with ample parking.

1 Unit Available
3151 Ridgecrest Drive
3151 Ridgecrest Drive, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1080 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,080 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Verified

12 Units Available
Forest Glen
4236 Austell Rd, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1175 sqft
Comfort features like fireplace, bathtub, ice maker and laundry hookups. Convenient location near the East-West Connector. Gated community includes pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

16 Units Available
Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1248 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS IN AUSTELL, GA Chroma Park is located in Austell, GA near shopping, dining and more. Chroma Park offers 2 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1002 to 1304 sq.ft.
Verified

23 Units Available
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1377 sqft
Alta Mill apartments in Austell GA beckons those who desire luxurious apartment living. Conveniently located just past the intersection of Austell Rd.
Verified

10 Units Available
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$938
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1110 sqft
Located in the most vibrant area of Marietta, close to Dobbins Air Force Base. Community offers residents luxurious amenities including pool, tennis, gym and concierge. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, stainless steel and A/C.
Verified

10 Units Available
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

10 Units Available
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr, Dallas, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1265 sqft
Close to Highway 120. Luxury apartments featuring a patio or balcony, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. An attractive community includes a tennis court, a pool and a 24-hour gym.

1 Unit Available
3380 Pawnee Trail SW
3380 Pawnee Trail, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1025 sqft
Charming, Brick Ranch in Marietta! - This 3BR/2BA ranch home features an open floor plan. Family room has built-in bookcases and a bay window! Kitchen has plenty of storage with newly painted cabinets, an island, gas range and eat-in counter.

1 Unit Available
237 Sweetwater Pkwy
237 Sweetwater Parkway, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1172 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 Unit Available
1897 Winding Creek Lane Southwest
1897 Winding Creek Lane, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1998 sqft
Conveniently located in Marietta/West Cobb just minutes from the Square. Master on Main. Chef's kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, stone backsplash and stainless appliances opening to dining room. Family room with vaulted ceiling.

1 Unit Available
4316 Defoors Farm Trail
4316 Defoors Farms Trl, Cobb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
3508 sqft
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 Unit Available
3345 Slate Drive
3345 Slate Drive, Austell, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1685 sqft
Ready Now! Landscaping included! Spacious Family Room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Separate Dining Room. Kitchen has new refrigerator and stained cabinets. Breakfast area overlooks private back yard. Large deck with stairs to nice level lot.

1 Unit Available
501 Arrowhead Drive
501 Arrowhead Drive, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1344 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 Unit Available
19 Hill Side Way
19 Hill Side Way, Hiram, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1193 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 Unit Available
2522 Country Lake Circle
2522 Country Lake Circle, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1970 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features vinyl wood flooring, fireplace, vaulted ceilings and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black and stainless steel appliances, dual

1 Unit Available
3547 Main Station Drive
3547 Main Station Drive Southwest, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
3547 Main Station Drive - 3547 Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Renovated Condo in Marietta - Nicely remodeled 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in Main Station Condominiums has hardwood floors throughout the main level.

1 Unit Available
903 Joseph Club Dr SW
903 Joseph Club Drive, Mableton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1044 sqft
903 Joseph Club Drive SW, Mableton, GA 30126 **No Pets** Housing vouchers are not accepted on this home. Availability: Ready Now!! Cozy end unit townhouse with two bedroom and two full baths. Great roommate plan.

1 Unit Available
314 Boulder Run
314 Boulder Run, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1900 sqft
WOW!! Check out this 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom Ranch Style Home located in Hiram, Georgia. This property includes hardwood floors throughout the main area, gorgeous gourmet kitchen with a huge bar, stainless steel appliances and granite.

1 Unit Available
2090 Moccasin Way
2090 Moccasin Way, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2 sqft
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime! Gorgeous 3 bed, 2.

1 Unit Available
4149 Barnes Meadow Road SW
4149 Barnes Meadow Road, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3630 sqft
Very popular swim/tennis community Barnes Mill. Great home for rent w/ open floor plan & hardwood flooring. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, tile backs plash, stained cabinets & stainless appliances. Separate dining room & living room.
City Guide for Powder Springs, GA

Powder Springs, Georgia was originally incorporated and named Springville in 1838, after the seven springs located within the city limits. The name was eventually changed in 1859, to Powder Springs after settlers noted that minerals in the springs turn the sand surrounding the springs, black like gun powder. Today, these springs are maintained and preserved on park grounds.

Powder Springs was initially settled during the Georgia gold rush. Very little gold was found in or near the town, but many settlers stayed. The town is the site of a Civil War skirmish that was part of the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain. History aside, the total area of the town is 6.3 square miles and the town rests within the limits of Cobb County. Powder Springs is also the oldest city in Cobb County. According to the US census, the population is currently over 13,000 people, all of whom are living happily in Powder City. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Powder Springs, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Powder Springs renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

