130 Apartments for rent in Powder Springs, GA with balconies
Powder Springs, Georgia was originally incorporated and named Springville in 1838, after the seven springs located within the city limits. The name was eventually changed in 1859, to Powder Springs after settlers noted that minerals in the springs turn the sand surrounding the springs, black like gun powder. Today, these springs are maintained and preserved on park grounds.
Powder Springs was initially settled during the Georgia gold rush. Very little gold was found in or near the town, but many settlers stayed. The town is the site of a Civil War skirmish that was part of the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain. History aside, the total area of the town is 6.3 square miles and the town rests within the limits of Cobb County. Powder Springs is also the oldest city in Cobb County. According to the US census, the population is currently over 13,000 people, all of whom are living happily in Powder City. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Powder Springs renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.