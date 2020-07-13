/
apartments with pool
120 Apartments for rent in Powder Springs, GA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
3700 Hopkins Road
3700 Hopkins Road, Powder Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1500 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Powder Springs
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
13 Units Available
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky, Hiram, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Route 278 along Bill Carruth Parkway. Stylish apartments with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Community includes a tennis court, a a pool, a playground and a courtyard.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4047 Heritage Crossing Pointe
4047 Heritage Crossing Pt, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
2642 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5044 Rosemeade Court
5044 Rosemeade Court, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2068 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3151 Ridgecrest Drive
3151 Ridgecrest Drive, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1080 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,080 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 5 miles of Powder Springs
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
7 Units Available
The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle, Hiram, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1373 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1558 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cottages at Greystone in Hiram. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1248 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS IN AUSTELL, GA Chroma Park is located in Austell, GA near shopping, dining and more. Chroma Park offers 2 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1002 to 1304 sq.ft.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$938
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1110 sqft
Located in the most vibrant area of Marietta, close to Dobbins Air Force Base. Community offers residents luxurious amenities including pool, tennis, gym and concierge. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, stainless steel and A/C.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
11 Units Available
Forest Glen
4236 Austell Rd, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1175 sqft
Comfort features like fireplace, bathtub, ice maker and laundry hookups. Convenient location near the East-West Connector. Gated community includes pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr, Dallas, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1265 sqft
Close to Highway 120. Luxury apartments featuring a patio or balcony, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. An attractive community includes a tennis court, a pool and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1377 sqft
Alta Mill apartments in Austell GA beckons those who desire luxurious apartment living. Conveniently located just past the intersection of Austell Rd.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1897 Winding Creek Lane Southwest
1897 Winding Creek Lane, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1998 sqft
Conveniently located in Marietta/West Cobb just minutes from the Square. Master on Main. Chef's kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, stone backsplash and stainless appliances opening to dining room. Family room with vaulted ceiling.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
237 Sweetwater Pkwy
237 Sweetwater Parkway, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1172 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
501 Arrowhead Drive
501 Arrowhead Drive, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1344 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19 Hill Side Way
19 Hill Side Way, Hiram, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1193 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
128 Hill Side Way
128 Hill Side Way, Hiram, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1200 sqft
Great Home Located in Cozy Hiram Paulding County Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
25 Trayton Way
25 Trayton Way, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2704 sqft
Welcome home to 25 Trayton Way! Featuring a sitting room and formal dining and separate breakfast area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4837 Nature Trail
4837 Nature Trail, Austell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1426 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
4701 Hemlock Drive
4701 Hemlock Drive, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1473 sqft
Country living at city convenience. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Brick Ranch! Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout. Open Kitchen w/ black appliances. Spacious family room w/ cozy fireplace. Formal living/dining area.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
4149 Barnes Meadow Road SW
4149 Barnes Meadow Road, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3630 sqft
Very popular swim/tennis community Barnes Mill. Great home for rent w/ open floor plan & hardwood flooring. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, tile backs plash, stained cabinets & stainless appliances. Separate dining room & living room.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
363 Greystone Parkway
363 Greystone Parkway, Hiram, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1264 sqft
Easy 1 level living in this 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom Ranch Home in a Great Family Community with Pool and Playground! Open Floor Plan. Hardwood floors in family room and master bedroom! Level Backyard. HOA covers front lawn maintenance.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2119 Cumberland Creek Trail SW
2119 Cumberland Creek Trail, Cobb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,699
2174 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,174 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
243 Brownsville Road
243 Brownsville Road, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1364 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
