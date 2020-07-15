/
2 bedroom apartments
75 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Powder Springs, GA
1 Unit Available
4195 Macedonia Road
4195 Macedonia Road, Powder Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
4195 Macedonia Road - 4195 Available 08/03/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath w/ Great Front Porch and Large Level Yard - This charming little home is a 2 bedroom 1 bath with a large living room and front porch. The kitchen includes a stove and refrigerator.
Results within 1 mile of Powder Springs
12 Units Available
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky, Hiram, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1175 sqft
Close to Route 278 along Bill Carruth Parkway. Stylish apartments with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Community includes a tennis court, a a pool, a playground and a courtyard.
Results within 5 miles of Powder Springs
13 Units Available
Forest Glen
4236 Austell Rd, Austell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1175 sqft
Comfort features like fireplace, bathtub, ice maker and laundry hookups. Convenient location near the East-West Connector. Gated community includes pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Dogs and cats welcome.
23 Units Available
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW, Austell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1179 sqft
Alta Mill apartments in Austell GA beckons those who desire luxurious apartment living. Conveniently located just past the intersection of Austell Rd.
10 Units Available
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1070 sqft
Located in the most vibrant area of Marietta, close to Dobbins Air Force Base. Community offers residents luxurious amenities including pool, tennis, gym and concierge. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, stainless steel and A/C.
17 Units Available
Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way, Austell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1104 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS IN AUSTELL, GA Chroma Park is located in Austell, GA near shopping, dining and more. Chroma Park offers 2 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1002 to 1304 sq.ft.
10 Units Available
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr, Dallas, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
Close to Highway 120. Luxury apartments featuring a patio or balcony, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. An attractive community includes a tennis court, a pool and a 24-hour gym.
10 Units Available
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector, Austell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1186 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
7 Units Available
The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle, Hiram, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1373 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cottages at Greystone in Hiram. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
3557 Ashley Station Dr.
3557 Ashley Station Drive, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1009 sqft
3557 Ashley Station Rd - This beautiful end unit townhomes features 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a finished basement. New flooring, paint, and kitchen countertops have just been put in. You can be the first enjoy the freshly remodel property.
1 Unit Available
1947 Padgett Drive
1947 Padgett Drive, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$895
1947 Padgett Drive - 1947 Available 09/01/20 Reduced Price on This 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Austell! - This is a 2 bedroom 2.5 bath located right off of Austell Rd. Management provides lawn maintenance.
1 Unit Available
5510 Lakeview Dr
5510 Lakeview Drive, Mableton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
2br/2ba home at end of very quiet street Appliances include stove & frig VIEWING: Video viewing only until 30 days of available date. $300 prepaid cleaning & $100 prepaid Steam cleaning
1 Unit Available
3547 Main Station Drive
3547 Main Station Drive Southwest, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
3547 Main Station Drive - 3547 Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Renovated Condo in Marietta - Nicely remodeled 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in Main Station Condominiums has hardwood floors throughout the main level.
1 Unit Available
903 Joseph Club Dr SW
903 Joseph Club Drive, Mableton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1044 sqft
903 Joseph Club Drive SW, Mableton, GA 30126 **No Pets** Housing vouchers are not accepted on this home. Availability: Ready Now!! Cozy end unit townhouse with two bedroom and two full baths. Great roommate plan.
Results within 10 miles of Powder Springs
23 Units Available
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1198 sqft
Lakeside views with vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, fireplaces, and gourmet kitchens. Pet friendly. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, clubhouse, and controlled access entry.
11 Units Available
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1092 sqft
Close to the I-20, the Lakeside at Arbor Place in Douglasville, GA offers upscale living in a gorgeous scenic environment. Apartments come with their own range of cooking appliances, and the community here is pet-friendly.
8 Units Available
Azure at Riverside
648 Whisper Trl, Austell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$899
934 sqft
Azure at Riverside offers spacious living, on beautifully manicured grounds. Our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are wonderful for efficient and affordable living.
14 Units Available
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd, Lithia Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1157 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Douglasville with easy access to I-20 and Hwy 6. Amenities include on-site pool, sauna, 24-hour gym and tennis court. Recently renovated apartment features private patio, walk-in closets, fireplace and washer-dryer hookups.
11 Units Available
Mountain Park Estates
1925 Old 41 Hwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1403 sqft
Gated community with 24-hour maintenance, cyber cafe, swimming pool and farmhouse-style clubhouse. Minutes from hiking trails and historic Kennesaw Mountain with easy access to I-75 and I-575. Near Town Center Mall and restaurants.
9 Units Available
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
945 sqft
The best-kept secret in Douglasville, Georgia, is Place at Midway, a premier luxury apartment community with one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
10 Units Available
Parkside at Town Center
1615 Cobb Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1404 sqft
Spacious apartments overlooking Kennesaw Mountain National Park, with such careful detailing as wine racks, maple cabinetry, and high ceilings. Common amenities include tennis courts, a fitness center, and a swimming pool. Close to I-75.
7 Units Available
Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1024 sqft
Equidistance from Interstates 75 and 285 and the East-West Connector, this apartment home community features a pool, a playground and a gym. Inside, the apartment homes boast in-home laundry, private outdoor spaces and extra storage.
19 Units Available
1250 West
1250 Powder Springs St SW, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1031 sqft
Spacious layouts with black modern appliances, hardwood flooring, and granite countertops. Private patios and balconies available. Easy access to I-75, I-285, and downtown. Pet friendly.
20 Units Available
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,141
1167 sqft
Superb amenities such as walk-in closets, hardwood floors and 24-hour maintenance service await the lucky residents at the 1800 at Barrett Lakes in Kennesaw, GA. Community features include sauna, internet cafe and parking facilities.
