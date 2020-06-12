/
3 bedroom apartments
208 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Powder Springs, GA
5077 Furlong Way
5077 Furlong Way, Powder Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1384 sqft
Home in Highly Sought after location of Powder Springs Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
4758 Saddleridge Road
4758 Saddleridge Road, Powder Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
2100 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
3288 Apache Court Northwest
3288 Apache Court Northwest, Powder Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2268 sqft
Fabulous find in Powder Springs featuring spacious light filled living room with stone fireplace, elegant formal dining, and awesome kitchen boasting stained wood cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless appliances.
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky, Hiram, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1350 sqft
Close to Route 278 along Bill Carruth Parkway. Stylish apartments with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Community includes a tennis court, a a pool, a playground and a courtyard.
5220 Pine Way Road
5220 Pine Way Road, Cobb County, GA
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
4047 Heritage Crossing Pointe
4047 Heritage Crossing Pt, Cobb County, GA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
3100 Goldenrod Lane
3100 Goldenrod Lane, Cobb County, GA
Renovated 4 Bedroom 3 Bath with finished lower level for your Playroom or In Home Gym! Large Deck for Entertaining! Zoned for Hollydale Elementary and Smitha Middle Schools! Located in Quiet Cul De Sac near East West Connector! This Home Will Lease
5113 Hiram Lithia Springs Road Southwest
5113 Hiram Lithia Springs Road, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1075 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available*** More photos to come! Lovely 3BR 1.
36 Hunter Circle, PAULDING COUNTY
36 Hunters Cir, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1456 sqft
Ranch-Style,Single Family House Three bedroom 2 baths. Beautiful new kitchen, with granite and stainless steel appliances, and new cabinets.
3151 Ridgecrest Drive
3151 Ridgecrest Drive, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1080 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,080 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
4591 Muirwood Cir
4591 Muirwood Circle, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1262 sqft
Beautifully maintained split-level 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home, great well-lit kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space; with large fenced / private back yard!!! Peaceful wooded neighborhood with good schools only minutes from shopping,
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector, Austell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1353 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way, Austell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1355 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS IN AUSTELL, GA Chroma Park is located in Austell, GA near shopping, dining and more. Chroma Park offers 2 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1002 to 1304 sq.ft.
The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle, Hiram, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1558 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cottages at Greystone in Hiram. View photos, descriptions and more!
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1110 sqft
Located in the most vibrant area of Marietta, close to Dobbins Air Force Base. Community offers residents luxurious amenities including pool, tennis, gym and concierge. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, stainless steel and A/C.
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr, Dallas, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1265 sqft
Close to Highway 120. Luxury apartments featuring a patio or balcony, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. An attractive community includes a tennis court, a pool and a 24-hour gym.
4316 Defoors Farm Trail
4316 Defoors Farms Trl, Cobb County, GA
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
2475 Smith Avenue Southwest
2475 Smith Avenue Southwest, Cobb County, GA
***Available Now.*** Move in ready 4 bedroom 2 bath Marietta home features an inviting front porch,a separate dining room, eat-in applianced kitchen, 1st floor Master bedroom,a 2-Car garage under with an unfinished basement space for storage.
5448 Sweetsprings Drive SW
5448 Sweetsprings Drive Southwest, Cobb County, GA
Massive & Gorgeous! 5 Bedroom / 3 Bathroom Home in Powder Springs! - If You've Been Looking for Something Spacious, This Home is For YOU!!! The 5 bedroom beauty gives a great first impression, greeting you with a towering 2 story foyer.
1533 Park Brooke Cir SW
1533 Park Brooke Cir, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1875 sqft
Newly remodeled, beautiful townhome - Property Id: 296133 Newly remodeled, semi-Furnished townhome. All brand new furniture. Utilities included. Perfect for families, traveling executives, or medical professionals.
4703 Jay Bird Lane
4703 Jaybird Lane, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1563 sqft
Spacious Ranch Home Located in Powder Springs Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,563 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
4046 Hill House Road SW
4046 Hill House Road Southwest, Cobb County, GA
Pretty 5 BR home with lovely amenities inside and out - 5 BR, 4BA Smyrna home on pretty corner lot with fenced yard. Stunning craftsman home showcasing open concept floor plan.
1425 Livingston Drive
1425 Livingston Drive, Cobb County, GA
Beautiful 2 Story Traditional Home - Beautiful 2 Story Traditional with cherry hardwood floors , 9 ft. ceilings, and crown moldings on main level. Recently updated and painted. Open floor plan with large kitchen.
5858 Cobalt Drive
5858 Cobalt Drive, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
2300 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
