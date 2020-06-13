127 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Powder Springs, GA

Powder Springs, Georgia was originally incorporated and named Springville in 1838, after the seven springs located within the city limits. The name was eventually changed in 1859, to Powder Springs after settlers noted that minerals in the springs turn the sand surrounding the springs, black like gun powder. Today, these springs are maintained and preserved on park grounds.

Powder Springs was initially settled during the Georgia gold rush. Very little gold was found in or near the town, but many settlers stayed. The town is the site of a Civil War skirmish that was part of the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain. History aside, the total area of the town is 6.3 square miles and the town rests within the limits of Cobb County. Powder Springs is also the oldest city in Cobb County. According to the US census, the population is currently over 13,000 people, all of whom are living happily in Powder City.