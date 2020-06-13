Apartment List
/
GA
/
powder springs
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:46 PM

127 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Powder Springs, GA

Finding an apartment in Powder Springs that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
4758 Saddleridge Road
4758 Saddleridge Road, Powder Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
2100 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
3288 Apache Court Northwest
3288 Apache Court Northwest, Powder Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2268 sqft
Fabulous find in Powder Springs featuring spacious light filled living room with stone fireplace, elegant formal dining, and awesome kitchen boasting stained wood cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Powder Springs
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
14 Units Available
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky, Hiram, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1350 sqft
Close to Route 278 along Bill Carruth Parkway. Stylish apartments with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Community includes a tennis court, a a pool, a playground and a courtyard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
5220 Pine Way Road
5220 Pine Way Road, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,565
1340 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
4591 Muirwood Cir
4591 Muirwood Circle, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1262 sqft
Beautifully maintained split-level 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home, great well-lit kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space; with large fenced / private back yard!!! Peaceful wooded neighborhood with good schools only minutes from shopping,
Results within 5 miles of Powder Springs
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
5 Units Available
The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle, Hiram, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1558 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cottages at Greystone in Hiram. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Forest Glen
4236 Austell Rd, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1175 sqft
Comfort features like fireplace, bathtub, ice maker and laundry hookups. Convenient location near the East-West Connector. Gated community includes pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1414 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1248 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS IN AUSTELL, GA Chroma Park is located in Austell, GA near shopping, dining and more. Chroma Park offers 2 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1002 to 1304 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
28 Units Available
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1377 sqft
Alta Mill apartments in Austell GA beckons those who desire luxurious apartment living. Conveniently located just past the intersection of Austell Rd.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
12 Units Available
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$926
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1110 sqft
Located in the most vibrant area of Marietta, close to Dobbins Air Force Base. Community offers residents luxurious amenities including pool, tennis, gym and concierge. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, stainless steel and A/C.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
13 Units Available
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr, Dallas, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1265 sqft
Close to Highway 120. Luxury apartments featuring a patio or balcony, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. An attractive community includes a tennis court, a pool and a 24-hour gym.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3697 Lithia Way
3697 Lithia Way, Lithia Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1352 sqft
HONEY STOP THE CAR! MUST STOP! Rancher with a basement/workshop!! - OPEN HOUSE (Candice) Thursday, June 11, 2020 @ 7:15 - 8:00 pm Saturday, June 13 ,2020 @ 10:00 - 10:45 am Sunday, June 14, 2020 @ 10:00 - 10:45 am MUST SEE 3 bedroom 1 bathroom

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4046 Hill House Road SW
4046 Hill House Road Southwest, Cobb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3221 sqft
Pretty 5 BR home with lovely amenities inside and out - 5 BR, 4BA Smyrna home on pretty corner lot with fenced yard. Stunning craftsman home showcasing open concept floor plan.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
4585 Darrowby Drive
4585 Darrowby Drive, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,859
2480 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
1213 Kingsbury Lane
1213 Kingsbury Lane, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3174 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
5734 Newnan Circle
5734 Newman Circle, Austell, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2001 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
4316 Defoors Farm Trail
4316 Defoors Farms Trl, Cobb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
3508 sqft
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
118 Creekview Lane
118 Creekview Lane, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
2673 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
1897 Winding Creek Lane Southwest
1897 Winding Creek Lane, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1998 sqft
Conveniently located in Marietta/West Cobb just minutes from the Square. Master on Main. Chef's kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, stone backsplash and stainless appliances opening to dining room. Family room with vaulted ceiling.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
1217 Kingsbury Lane
1217 Kingsbury Lane, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,990
3105 sqft
Coming soon! No Showing available. Please add yourself to the waiting list.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2800 Park Avenue
2800 Park Avenue, Austell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1218 sqft
Completely renovated home in the Village on the Park! 2 car garage with a fireplace. Pet allowed.

1 of 12

Last updated June 5 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
2090 Moccasin Way
2090 Moccasin Way, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2 sqft
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime! Gorgeous 3 bed, 2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
17 Majestic Court
17 Majestic Court, Paulding County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$1,800
3128 sqft
Don't miss out on this 6 bed 3 bath home located in Hiram. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, breakfast area and provides a view of the family room. Formal living room and dining room. Bedroom and full bath on main level.
City Guide for Powder Springs, GA

Powder Springs, Georgia was originally incorporated and named Springville in 1838, after the seven springs located within the city limits. The name was eventually changed in 1859, to Powder Springs after settlers noted that minerals in the springs turn the sand surrounding the springs, black like gun powder. Today, these springs are maintained and preserved on park grounds.

Powder Springs was initially settled during the Georgia gold rush. Very little gold was found in or near the town, but many settlers stayed. The town is the site of a Civil War skirmish that was part of the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain. History aside, the total area of the town is 6.3 square miles and the town rests within the limits of Cobb County. Powder Springs is also the oldest city in Cobb County. According to the US census, the population is currently over 13,000 people, all of whom are living happily in Powder City. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Powder Springs, GA

Finding an apartment in Powder Springs that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Powder Springs 2 BedroomsPowder Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPowder Springs 3 Bedrooms
Powder Springs Apartments with BalconyPowder Springs Apartments with GaragePowder Springs Apartments with Parking
Powder Springs Apartments with PoolPowder Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsPowder Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Norcross, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College