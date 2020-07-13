Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:31 AM

152 Apartments for rent in Powder Springs, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Powder Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit...

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
3700 Hopkins Road
3700 Hopkins Road, Powder Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1500 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
4104 Old Austell Rd
4104 Old Austell Road, Powder Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1204 sqft
------------------------AVAILABLE FOR SUMMER 2020-------------------------- Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom house in Powder Springs. Great front yard, huge fenced in back yard. Outdoor shed included.
Results within 1 mile of Powder Springs
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
13 Units Available
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky, Hiram, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Route 278 along Bill Carruth Parkway. Stylish apartments with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Community includes a tennis court, a a pool, a playground and a courtyard.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4495 Austell Powder Springs Road
4495 Austell Powder Springs Road, Cobb County, GA
Studio
$1,200
1500 sqft
Commercial property with approx. 1,500 square feet. Currently used as a church, it is the building to the right when facing the property Bldg B. Property located on a beautiful lot with ample parking.
Results within 5 miles of Powder Springs
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
16 Units Available
Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1248 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS IN AUSTELL, GA Chroma Park is located in Austell, GA near shopping, dining and more. Chroma Park offers 2 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1002 to 1304 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
8 Units Available
The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle, Hiram, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1373 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1558 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cottages at Greystone in Hiram. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
10 Units Available
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$938
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1110 sqft
Located in the most vibrant area of Marietta, close to Dobbins Air Force Base. Community offers residents luxurious amenities including pool, tennis, gym and concierge. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, stainless steel and A/C.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
11 Units Available
Forest Glen
4236 Austell Rd, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1175 sqft
Comfort features like fireplace, bathtub, ice maker and laundry hookups. Convenient location near the East-West Connector. Gated community includes pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
8 Units Available
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
15 Units Available
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr, Dallas, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1265 sqft
Close to Highway 120. Luxury apartments featuring a patio or balcony, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. An attractive community includes a tennis court, a pool and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1377 sqft
Alta Mill apartments in Austell GA beckons those who desire luxurious apartment living. Conveniently located just past the intersection of Austell Rd.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
237 Sweetwater Pkwy
237 Sweetwater Parkway, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1172 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3345 Slate Drive
3345 Slate Drive, Austell, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1685 sqft
Ready Now! Landscaping included! Spacious Family Room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Separate Dining Room. Kitchen has new refrigerator and stained cabinets. Breakfast area overlooks private back yard. Large deck with stairs to nice level lot.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
501 Arrowhead Drive
501 Arrowhead Drive, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1344 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19 Hill Side Way
19 Hill Side Way, Hiram, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1193 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
2522 Country Lake Circle
2522 Country Lake Circle, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1970 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features vinyl wood flooring, fireplace, vaulted ceilings and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black and stainless steel appliances, dual

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:03am
1 Unit Available
903 Joseph Club Dr SW
903 Joseph Club Drive, Mableton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1044 sqft
903 Joseph Club Drive SW, Mableton, GA 30126 **No Pets** Housing vouchers are not accepted on this home. Availability: Ready Now!! Cozy end unit townhouse with two bedroom and two full baths. Great roommate plan.

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
314 Boulder Run
314 Boulder Run, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1900 sqft
WOW!! Check out this 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom Ranch Style Home located in Hiram, Georgia. This property includes hardwood floors throughout the main area, gorgeous gourmet kitchen with a huge bar, stainless steel appliances and granite.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
69 Lazarus Dr
69 Lazarus Drive, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1961 sqft
*For Rent* 4br/2ba Ranch home with a Bonus room above that can be used as a 4th br/teen suite/office. Bright Open Floor plan with a Soaring High Vaulted Ceiling in the Fireside Family room open to the kitchen and Dining room.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
4701 Hemlock Drive
4701 Hemlock Drive, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1473 sqft
Country living at city convenience. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Brick Ranch! Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout. Open Kitchen w/ black appliances. Spacious family room w/ cozy fireplace. Formal living/dining area.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
147 Highland Falls Drive
147 Highland Falls Drive, Hiram, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1608 sqft
This nice home has new paint and carpet and is located in a desirable area, near shops, transportation and restaurants. Features 2 story great room and private wooded back yard. Ready to rent!

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1411 Cumberand Creek Ln
1411 Cumberland Creek Lane, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1498 sqft
Beautiful spacious split foyer. New interior paint, carpet, laminate flooring and updated light fixtures. Kitchen has stainless steel appliance. Community located 15 minutes from Sun trust Park.

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4149 Barnes Meadow Road SW
4149 Barnes Meadow Road, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3630 sqft
Very popular swim/tennis community Barnes Mill. Great home for rent w/ open floor plan & hardwood flooring. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, tile backs plash, stained cabinets & stainless appliances. Separate dining room & living room.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
363 Greystone Parkway
363 Greystone Parkway, Hiram, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1264 sqft
Easy 1 level living in this 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom Ranch Home in a Great Family Community with Pool and Playground! Open Floor Plan. Hardwood floors in family room and master bedroom! Level Backyard. HOA covers front lawn maintenance.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Powder Springs, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Powder Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

