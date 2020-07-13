/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:32 AM
104 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Powder Springs, GA
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
3700 Hopkins Road
3700 Hopkins Road, Powder Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1500 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
4104 Old Austell Rd
4104 Old Austell Road, Powder Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1204 sqft
------------------------AVAILABLE FOR SUMMER 2020-------------------------- Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom house in Powder Springs. Great front yard, huge fenced in back yard. Outdoor shed included.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
1414 Paddocks Way
1414 Paddocks Way, Powder Springs, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,595
2200 sqft
Cozy 5 bedroom, 3 full bath in McEachern district. REQUIREMENTS: 1 $4,800/month gross income 2 No evictions 3 No utility collections 4 Rental history 5+ yrs 5 No smoking 6 Documents required for process: a. Driver license b. Pay Stubs c.
Results within 1 mile of Powder Springs
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
13 Units Available
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky, Hiram, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Route 278 along Bill Carruth Parkway. Stylish apartments with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Community includes a tennis court, a a pool, a playground and a courtyard.
Results within 5 miles of Powder Springs
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
7 Units Available
The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle, Hiram, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1373 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1558 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cottages at Greystone in Hiram. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1248 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS IN AUSTELL, GA Chroma Park is located in Austell, GA near shopping, dining and more. Chroma Park offers 2 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1002 to 1304 sq.ft.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$938
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1110 sqft
Located in the most vibrant area of Marietta, close to Dobbins Air Force Base. Community offers residents luxurious amenities including pool, tennis, gym and concierge. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, stainless steel and A/C.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
11 Units Available
Forest Glen
4236 Austell Rd, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1175 sqft
Comfort features like fireplace, bathtub, ice maker and laundry hookups. Convenient location near the East-West Connector. Gated community includes pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr, Dallas, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1265 sqft
Close to Highway 120. Luxury apartments featuring a patio or balcony, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. An attractive community includes a tennis court, a pool and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1377 sqft
Alta Mill apartments in Austell GA beckons those who desire luxurious apartment living. Conveniently located just past the intersection of Austell Rd.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
1897 Winding Creek Lane Southwest
1897 Winding Creek Lane, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1998 sqft
Conveniently located in Marietta/West Cobb just minutes from the Square. Master on Main. Chef's kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, stone backsplash and stainless appliances opening to dining room. Family room with vaulted ceiling.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
1217 Kingsbury Lane
1217 Kingsbury Lane, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,990
3105 sqft
Coming soon! No Showing available. Please add yourself to the waiting list.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3380 Pawnee Trail SW
3380 Pawnee Trail, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1025 sqft
Charming, Brick Ranch in Marietta! - This 3BR/2BA ranch home features an open floor plan. Family room has built-in bookcases and a bay window! Kitchen has plenty of storage with newly painted cabinets, an island, gas range and eat-in counter.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
4316 Defoors Farm Trail
4316 Defoors Farms Trl, Cobb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
3508 sqft
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
2522 Country Lake Circle
2522 Country Lake Circle, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1970 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features vinyl wood flooring, fireplace, vaulted ceilings and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black and stainless steel appliances, dual
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
1866 Drew Circle
1866 Drew Circle, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1124 sqft
This home has been completely renovated. New countertops, new appliances, new flooring, new paint, and new blinds. This home has all of the bells and whistles.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
25 Trayton Way
25 Trayton Way, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2704 sqft
Welcome home to 25 Trayton Way! Featuring a sitting room and formal dining and separate breakfast area.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
69 Lazarus Dr
69 Lazarus Drive, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1961 sqft
*For Rent* 4br/2ba Ranch home with a Bonus room above that can be used as a 4th br/teen suite/office. Bright Open Floor plan with a Soaring High Vaulted Ceiling in the Fireside Family room open to the kitchen and Dining room.
Last updated June 5 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
2090 Moccasin Way
2090 Moccasin Way, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2 sqft
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime! Gorgeous 3 bed, 2.
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
4060 Brightmore Drive
4060 Brightmore Drive, Austell, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2585 sqft
A charming 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with laminate wood floors, vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3506 Clare Cottage Trace SW
3506 Clare Cottage Trace Southwest, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1450 sqft
- 3 Bed/ 2 Bath home in Marietta. This home features laminate & tile flooring. Stainless steel appliance package includes: Refrigerator,Electric Stove,Microwave. Other Features: Gas water heater & Central cooling. Washer & Dryer hookups in closet.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2321 Goodwood Drive
2321 Goodwood Drive, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1344 sqft
$350 off first month's rent! - $350 off first month's rent if leasee is signed this month! 3 Bed/ 2 Bath cottage-style home in Marietta on a large wooded lot. This home features a new vinyl flooring in living spaces and a 2-car garage.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
356 Fenbrook Way SW
356 Fenbrook Way Southwest, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1983 sqft
Updated ranch 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in beautiful Marietta. Renovated kitchen, landscaping and lawn maintenance included. Sidewalk subdivision close to shops, parks and restaurants.
