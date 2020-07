Amenities

Beautiful Open Ranch Home with upstairs bonus room in sought after Peachtree City neighborhood. Large master suite with two additional bedrooms on the main level, fourth bedroom/bonus on upper level. Soaring ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors, fireplace, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. This home is well maintained. Close to all the amenities, schools and shopping. Rent structure is as follows:2 yr lease is $2000, $2100/mo 1 yr lease: 6 month lease is 2300/mo.