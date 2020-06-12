/
2 bedroom apartments
20 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Peachtree City, GA
Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
12 Units Available
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1100 sqft
Easy access to recreation at Lake Lanier, Lake Kedron, and Flat Creek Country Club. Close to Publix and Fresh Market. Workout at the new luxury fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
29 Units Available
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1079 sqft
Beautiful complex close to the Westpark Walk Shopping Center, as well as a number of great restaurants and schools. Community features a tennis court and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
34 Units Available
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr, Peachtree City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1130 sqft
Community amenities include pools, playground, dog park, clubhouse and tennis court. Access golf-cart trails. Enjoy in-unit laundry, fireplace and maple cabinets in 1-3 bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
16 Units Available
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln, Peachtree City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1267 sqft
Attractive complex featuring elegant apartments, with high ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Located near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Lake Kedron. Community features include a pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Stillwater Trace
112 Stillwater Trace, Peachtree City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Nicely Renovated 2 Bedroom Duplex in Peachtree City - Nicely renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex in desirable Peachtree City. Mcintosh school district. This duplex will go extremely fast! Tour today! (RLNE5840301)
Results within 5 miles of Peachtree City
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
143 Swanson Rd
143 Swanson Road, Fayette County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
2290 sqft
Fully furnished, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home with its tree-lined driveway and automated gate for additional privacy leads you to a tucked away retreat on Pendley Lake. Well maintained ranch on 5 acres.
Results within 10 miles of Peachtree City
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
22 Units Available
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard, Newnan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1307 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, crown molding and custom routed cabinetry. Located steps from Lowe's, Publix and The Home Depot.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
9 Units Available
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard, Fayetteville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1152 sqft
Located in Fayetteville, GA near downtown Fayetteville, Addison on Cobblestone apartment homes have been designed for those with sophisticated taste.
Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
26 Units Available
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way, Fayetteville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1029 sqft
Weatherly Walk provides quality community in an award winning school district in a location that puts you within easy reach of entertainment, business and medical facilities.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
41 Units Available
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way, Newnan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1143 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, extra storage and private patio or balcony. Residents have access to multiple pools, fire pits, fitness centers and car wash areas as well as business center.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
4 Units Available
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd., Fairburn, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1168 sqft
This charming apartment community offers spacious interiors with new kitchens and modern features. On-site putting green, pool area, sundeck, and fitness center. Near area's best attractions.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
57 Units Available
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E, Newnan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1094 sqft
You'll know you’ve arrived the moment you step on the grounds, as you proceed down the manicured, tree-line boulevard. You'll feel the comfort of home even before you reach the gates.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
19 Units Available
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave, Fayetteville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1120 sqft
Newly constructed, Fayetteville apartment complex is located within walking distance to a variety of eateries and entertainment venues. Amenities include an onsite pool, gym, and dog park. Pet-friendly apartment features private patio and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
4 Units Available
Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138, Union City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1168 sqft
Stylish, well-appointed apartments just 10 miles from the airport and downtown area. On-site resort-style pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly community. Modern kitchens and flooring throughout each home.
Last updated June 12 at 01:00pm
138 Units Available
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1141 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, CroftHouse Fairburn brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
167 Hunters Lane Apt A
167 Hunters Lane, Fayetteville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1104 sqft
167 Hunters Lane Apt A Available 07/04/20 167 Hunters Lane Apt A: Traditional 2 story 2 bedroom 1 bath (upstairs) and half bath on main duplex on level lot in cul-de-sac off. Conveniently located off of S. Jeff Davis RD in Fayetteville.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
160 Hunter's Lane - Unit D
160 Hunters Lane, Fayetteville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Handsome 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Home in Fayetteville! - Don't Miss This 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Back-side Unit! Part of a Fayetteville 4-plex, this home features an Open concept kitchen and living area, Kitchen with all appliances, Two sizable
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
605 Bradley Drive
605 Bradley Drive, Fayetteville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1296 sqft
This spacious two bedroom has some great features like a big kitchen and bathroom with two sinks, along with a walk in closet and separate laundry room. It has a large back porch which sits on a big, flat, grassy corner lot.
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
208 Elm Street
208 Elm St, Palmetto, GA
2 Bedrooms
$830
700 sqft
Duplex, Two bedroom 1 bath, features hardwood flooring, washer and dryer connection(s), and spacious living area. Unit features off street parking. SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING (below): https://www.leoprimeproperties.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
6335 Capitol Knoll
6335 Capitol Knoll, Fairburn, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1228 sqft
Cozy 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome located near the airport, tons of shopping, and the interstate. All electric black appliances, living room dining room separate, loft area upstairs, landscaping maintained by HOA. Application fee $50 per adult.
