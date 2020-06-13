Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:16 AM

67 Apartments for rent in Peachtree City, GA with balcony





Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
29 Units Available
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$969
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1380 sqft
Beautiful complex close to the Westpark Walk Shopping Center, as well as a number of great restaurants and schools. Community features a tennis court and fitness center.




Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
35 Units Available
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,159
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1425 sqft
Community amenities include pools, playground, dog park, clubhouse and tennis court. Access golf-cart trails. Enjoy in-unit laundry, fireplace and maple cabinets in 1-3 bedroom apartments.



Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
202 1st Leaf
202 First Leaf, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1400 sqft
***Available Now*** Lovely 3BR 2.



Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
110 Terrace Tay
110 Terrace Tay, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2021 sqft
Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** This charming bright and sunny home offers many features that include a lovely living room with fireplace, a separate dining room, a large kitchen with granite countertops and stainless



Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
233 Cedar Drive
233 Cedar Drive, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2050 sqft
Just Reduced!! ***Available Now*** Beautiful 4 BR 2.5 BA home close to Lake Peachtree, move-in ready for new residents. This home has it all- a formal LR and separate DR with a step down to a fabulous family room with brick fireplace and built ins.



Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
22 Fairway Lane - 1
22 Fairway Ln, Peachtree City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Beautifully renovated town home in the heart of PTC with amenities galore! Lake, pool, tennis with view of lake, golf cart community. Downstairs features hardwood floors, spacious family room with vaulted ceilings & fireplace.



Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
1 Unit Available
311 Summer Place
311 Summer Place, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1309 sqft
Elegant Ranch on a perfectly level yard, with two car garage. Tiled baths and kitchen. New range, and updated kitchen with beautiful countertops and backsplash. Charming brick fireplace in family room.



Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
207 Meadow Run
207 Meadow Run, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1292 sqft
207 Meadow Run Available 08/08/20 207 Meadow Run: Recently renovated! New granite counter tops, new flooring! Great house in sought after Peachtree City! Available early August! - Fayette County Schools OAK GROVE ELEMENTARY RISING STARR



Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
38 Prestwick Court
38 Prestwick Court, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1785 sqft
STUNNING Home - 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom in Peachtree City! - Hello Beautiful! This stunning Two-Story, craftsman style home has 3 Bedrooms & 2.



Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
412 Deergrass Trl
412 Deergrass Trail, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1292 sqft
Great rental ready for move in. New paint. Floors, stainless appliances, and granite counters in baths and kitchen only one year old! Updated kitchen with large eating area open to great room with stone fireplace/gas logs.



Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
107 Azalea Drive
107 Azalea Drive, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1683 sqft
Located in the center of Peachtree City! Easy access to cart paths, shopping and highway. 4 bedrooms,. 2 bathrooms, kitchen, living & dining areas, sun room. Fenced back yard.



Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
114 Heritage Way
114 Heritage Way, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2500 sqft
This immaculate, 2500 sqft, four bedroom two and a half bath home is located in the heart of Peachtree City in The Retreat Subdivision, just a quick walk from Oak Grove Elementary School and Braelinn Recreation Center.



Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
318 Preston Chase Dr
318 Preston Chase Drive, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1290 sqft
Bright and Open 3 Bedroom Ranch Home in Charming Preston Chase Subdivision.



Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
204 Pickets Row
204 Picketts Row, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3652 sqft
FANTASTIC RENTAL LOCATED IN QUAINT SIDEWALK COMMUNITY IN NORTH PEACHTREE CITY, CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! Fabulous open flowing ranch plan with over 3600 square feet including full finished terrace/in-law suite + 2nd kitchen! Lovely vaulted great room +



Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
731 Redwood Park
731 Redwood Park, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1267 sqft
Available approximately July 6th. Easy one level living in great Peachtree City location. Screened in front porch, back patio, large outbuilding. Home features kitchen with tons of cabinets, all appliances, & dining area.



Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
335 Aster Ridge Trl
335 Aster Ridge Trail, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2495 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom rental in pool neighborhood. Great schools, walk to shopping. Formal dining, vaulted family room, large kitchen and breakfast. 2.5 baths. 2 car garage with openers. Excellent condition. Private yard and patio. Appt a must



Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
105 St Andrews Sq
105 St Andrews Square, Peachtree City, GA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
5400 sqft
SUPERIOR EXECUTIVE RENTAL!! Trash and yard maintenance included. Professionally decorated throughout. Extensive trim and moldings, gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops.



Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
222 Flat Creek Ct
222 Flat Creek Court, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1632 sqft
**Coming Soon. Will be avail early to mid July** Great location in the heart of Peachtree City. Just off Hwy 54. 10 mins to I-85. Walk or ride your golf cart to shopping, eateries, Drake Field, public library, lake, parks, walking trails.



Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
101 Dove Rise
101 Dove Rise, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1250 sqft
Don't Miss this Cute 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch in Peachtree City! Available now! Renovated kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets. Remodeled baths include tile floors, new cabinets.



Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
161 Mulberry Ct
161 Mulberry Ct, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2475 sqft
This house is better than new and decorated like a model home! All furnishings remain, however, no use of unfinished basement. Perfect for corporate rental, or if you're building.



Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
330 Walnut Grv
330 Walnut Grove Road, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2088 sqft
Fully furnished rental in North Peachtree City close to Highway 74. Wieland ranch home features Great Room with fireplace and built-in bookcases. Opens to private backyard deck and fenced yard.



Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
85 Cobblestone Crk
85 Cobblestone Creek, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1851 sqft
Furnished Peachtree City Condo with utilities included! Owner may consider short term. 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths in excellent condition. Open floor plan, remodeled kitchen, newer flooring, two beautiful decks overlooking wooded backyard.


Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Heritage Pointe
1 Unit Available
20 Savannah Dr
20 Savannah Drive, Senoia, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
4000 sqft
approximately 4000 sq foot home with huge rooms. Perfect condition. Huge master bedroom with sitting room. Guest room and full bath on the main level. upstairs loft and 2 additional bedrooms.


Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
102 Sandisfield Drive
102 Sandisfield Drive, Coweta County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
4866 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
This home looks fantastic! Located in the Estates of Beaconsfield Subdivision, Sharpsburg GA. This community offers the following amenities: Swimming pool with pavillion, tennis courts, basketball court and playground.
City Guide for Peachtree City, GA

"Way beyond the city lights / Lots of cowboys paradise / Honeysuckle on the vine / Growing up on southern time / Love to dance and we love to flirt / I ain't afraid of a little dirt / We ain't late for Sunday church / Mama raised us not to curse / Our shorts a little shorter / Cause the suns a little hotter / Sipping lemonade / While were playing in the water / Ain't nothing sweeter than us Georgia peaches / Theres a reason why the boys pick / The Georgia peaches." (- Lauren Alaina, "Georgia ...

The boys aren’t the only ones picking Georgia peaches. More and more individuals are packing up for Peachtree City to enjoy the picturesque landscape, cool lake water and crisscrossing golf cart paths that this southern town is known for. Though some whiners complain that the area is boring and conservative, that’s just the sort of place that most families want to raise their kids. It may not make teenagers jump and shout, but parents and retirees are lining up in droves for this expertly planned town, if they can afford it. After all, this is America, and paradise comes at a cost. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Peachtree City, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Peachtree City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

