1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:34 PM
13 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Peachtree City, GA
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,123
847 sqft
Attractive complex featuring elegant apartments, with high ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Located near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Lake Kedron. Community features include a pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
34 Units Available
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
841 sqft
Community amenities include pools, playground, dog park, clubhouse and tennis court. Access golf-cart trails. Enjoy in-unit laundry, fireplace and maple cabinets in 1-3 bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 06:30pm
12 Units Available
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
810 sqft
Easy access to recreation at Lake Lanier, Lake Kedron, and Flat Creek Country Club. Close to Publix and Fresh Market. Workout at the new luxury fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
28 Units Available
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$969
758 sqft
Beautiful complex close to the Westpark Walk Shopping Center, as well as a number of great restaurants and schools. Community features a tennis court and fitness center.
Results within 10 miles of Peachtree City
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
37 Units Available
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$842
939 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, extra storage and private patio or balcony. Residents have access to multiple pools, fire pits, fitness centers and car wash areas as well as business center.
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
21 Units Available
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$989
817 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, crown molding and custom routed cabinetry. Located steps from Lowe's, Publix and The Home Depot.
Last updated June 14 at 06:17pm
132 Units Available
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
733 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, CroftHouse Fairburn brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
3 Units Available
Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138, Union City, GA
1 Bedroom
$873
806 sqft
Stylish, well-appointed apartments just 10 miles from the airport and downtown area. On-site resort-style pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly community. Modern kitchens and flooring throughout each home.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,024
908 sqft
Located in Fayetteville, GA near downtown Fayetteville, Addison on Cobblestone apartment homes have been designed for those with sophisticated taste.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
17 Units Available
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
644 sqft
Newly constructed, Fayetteville apartment complex is located within walking distance to a variety of eateries and entertainment venues. Amenities include an onsite pool, gym, and dog park. Pet-friendly apartment features private patio and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$939
816 sqft
Discover a carefree lifestyle filled with comfort, convenience and style at Newnan Crossing Apartment Homes in Newnan, GA.
Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
26 Units Available
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
786 sqft
Weatherly Walk provides quality community in an award winning school district in a location that puts you within easy reach of entertainment, business and medical facilities.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
55 Units Available
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
771 sqft
You'll know you’ve arrived the moment you step on the grounds, as you proceed down the manicured, tree-line boulevard. You'll feel the comfort of home even before you reach the gates.
