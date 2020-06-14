Apartment List
/
GA
/
peachtree city
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:14 AM

72 Apartments for rent in Peachtree City, GA with garage

Peachtree City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,123
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1616 sqft
Attractive complex featuring elegant apartments, with high ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Located near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Lake Kedron. Community features include a pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
34 Units Available
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1425 sqft
Community amenities include pools, playground, dog park, clubhouse and tennis court. Access golf-cart trails. Enjoy in-unit laundry, fireplace and maple cabinets in 1-3 bedroom apartments.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
233 Cedar Drive
233 Cedar Drive, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2050 sqft
Just Reduced!! ***Available Now*** Beautiful 4 BR 2.5 BA home close to Lake Peachtree, move-in ready for new residents. This home has it all- a formal LR and separate DR with a step down to a fabulous family room with brick fireplace and built ins.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
38 Prestwick Court
38 Prestwick Court, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1785 sqft
STUNNING Home - 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom in Peachtree City! - Hello Beautiful! This stunning Two-Story, craftsman style home has 3 Bedrooms & 2.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
203 Preston Circle
203 Preston Circle, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2000 sqft
203 Preston Circle: Traditional style 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with optional 4th bedroom/bonus room above 2 car garage. Wooded back lot. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling. Separate shower, garden tub, and double vanity in master bath.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
57 Braelinn Creek Court
57 Braelinn Creek Court, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1751 sqft
57 Braelinn Creek Court Available 08/08/20 57 Braelinn Creek Court: Coveted Peachtree City Location. Close to Shopping, Parks, Golf Cart Paths! - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2133914)

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
207 Meadow Run
207 Meadow Run, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1292 sqft
207 Meadow Run Available 08/08/20 207 Meadow Run: Recently renovated! New granite counter tops, new flooring! Great house in sought after Peachtree City! Available early August! - Fayette County Schools OAK GROVE ELEMENTARY RISING STARR

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
1 Unit Available
311 Summer Place
311 Summer Place, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1309 sqft
Elegant Ranch on a perfectly level yard, with two car garage. Tiled baths and kitchen. New range, and updated kitchen with beautiful countertops and backsplash. Charming brick fireplace in family room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
412 Deergrass Trl
412 Deergrass Trail, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1292 sqft
Great rental ready for move in. New paint. Floors, stainless appliances, and granite counters in baths and kitchen only one year old! Updated kitchen with large eating area open to great room with stone fireplace/gas logs.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
114 Heritage Way
114 Heritage Way, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2500 sqft
This immaculate, 2500 sqft, four bedroom two and a half bath home is located in the heart of Peachtree City in The Retreat Subdivision, just a quick walk from Oak Grove Elementary School and Braelinn Recreation Center.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
318 Preston Chase Dr
318 Preston Chase Drive, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1290 sqft
Bright and Open 3 Bedroom Ranch Home in Charming Preston Chase Subdivision.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
204 Pickets Row
204 Picketts Row, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3652 sqft
FANTASTIC RENTAL LOCATED IN QUAINT SIDEWALK COMMUNITY IN NORTH PEACHTREE CITY, CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! Fabulous open flowing ranch plan with over 3600 square feet including full finished terrace/in-law suite + 2nd kitchen! Lovely vaulted great room +

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
731 Redwood Park
731 Redwood Park, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1267 sqft
Available approximately July 6th. Easy one level living in great Peachtree City location. Screened in front porch, back patio, large outbuilding. Home features kitchen with tons of cabinets, all appliances, & dining area.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
219 Independence Ln
219 Independence Lane, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2865 sqft
Don't miss the 3D Virtual Tour! Available on 08/01/2020. Well maintained, brick front, 4 bedroom house in sought after Centennial subdivision in Peachtree City.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
700 Gittings Ave
700 Gittings Ave, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2577 sqft
Available from 07/01/2020. Over 2,500 sqft. Well maintained, beautiful spacious open plan with vaulted ceiling and hardwood on main.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
335 Aster Ridge Trl
335 Aster Ridge Trail, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2495 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom rental in pool neighborhood. Great schools, walk to shopping. Formal dining, vaulted family room, large kitchen and breakfast. 2.5 baths. 2 car garage with openers. Excellent condition. Private yard and patio. Appt a must

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
121 Emerling Ln
121 Emerling Lane, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,485
2068 sqft
THIS IS IT! Location, Location, Location! Immaculate home in north PTC with prime schools & easy access for commuting.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
105 St Andrews Sq
105 St Andrews Square, Peachtree City, GA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
5400 sqft
SUPERIOR EXECUTIVE RENTAL!! Trash and yard maintenance included. Professionally decorated throughout. Extensive trim and moldings, gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
101 Dove Rise
101 Dove Rise, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1250 sqft
Don't Miss this Cute 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch in Peachtree City! Available now! Renovated kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets. Remodeled baths include tile floors, new cabinets.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
161 Mulberry Ct
161 Mulberry Ct, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2475 sqft
This house is better than new and decorated like a model home! All furnishings remain, however, no use of unfinished basement. Perfect for corporate rental, or if you're building.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
330 Walnut Grv
330 Walnut Grove Road, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2088 sqft
Fully furnished rental in North Peachtree City close to Highway 74. Wieland ranch home features Great Room with fireplace and built-in bookcases. Opens to private backyard deck and fenced yard.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
601 Lexington Village
601 Lexington Circle, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1632 sqft
Executive Craftsman Townhome located in the Heart of Peachtree City. Located in one of the best school districts in Georgia. Hardwood Floors throughout the Main Floor with 9 Foot Smooth Ceilings and Beautiful Crown Molding.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
22 Prestwick Court
22 Prestwick Court, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1733 sqft
22 Prestwick CT: Beautiful European style 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with Santa Cecelia granite counter tops and breakfast nook in bay window. Window blinds throughout and new paint (2020). Master on main. Fenced in yard. - (RLNE2006374)
Results within 1 mile of Peachtree City

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Heritage Pointe
1 Unit Available
20 Savannah Dr
20 Savannah Drive, Senoia, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
4000 sqft
approximately 4000 sq foot home with huge rooms. Perfect condition. Huge master bedroom with sitting room. Guest room and full bath on the main level. upstairs loft and 2 additional bedrooms.
City Guide for Peachtree City, GA

"Way beyond the city lights / Lots of cowboys paradise / Honeysuckle on the vine / Growing up on southern time / Love to dance and we love to flirt / I ain't afraid of a little dirt / We ain't late for Sunday church / Mama raised us not to curse / Our shorts a little shorter / Cause the suns a little hotter / Sipping lemonade / While were playing in the water / Ain't nothing sweeter than us Georgia peaches / Theres a reason why the boys pick / The Georgia peaches." (- Lauren Alaina, "Georgia ...

The boys aren’t the only ones picking Georgia peaches. More and more individuals are packing up for Peachtree City to enjoy the picturesque landscape, cool lake water and crisscrossing golf cart paths that this southern town is known for. Though some whiners complain that the area is boring and conservative, that’s just the sort of place that most families want to raise their kids. It may not make teenagers jump and shout, but parents and retirees are lining up in droves for this expertly planned town, if they can afford it. After all, this is America, and paradise comes at a cost. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Peachtree City, GA

Peachtree City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City 3 BedroomsPeachtree City Apartments under $1,100Peachtree City Apartments under $1,200
Peachtree City Apartments with BalconyPeachtree City Apartments with GaragePeachtree City Apartments with GymPeachtree City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPeachtree City Apartments with Parking
Peachtree City Apartments with PoolPeachtree City Apartments with Washer-DryerPeachtree City Dog Friendly ApartmentsPeachtree City Furnished ApartmentsPeachtree City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAColumbus, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GA
Acworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University