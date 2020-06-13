45 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Peachtree City, GA
The boys aren’t the only ones picking Georgia peaches. More and more individuals are packing up for Peachtree City to enjoy the picturesque landscape, cool lake water and crisscrossing golf cart paths that this southern town is known for. Though some whiners complain that the area is boring and conservative, that’s just the sort of place that most families want to raise their kids. It may not make teenagers jump and shout, but parents and retirees are lining up in droves for this expertly planned town, if they can afford it. After all, this is America, and paradise comes at a cost. See more
Finding an apartment in Peachtree City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.