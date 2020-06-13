Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

45 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Peachtree City, GA

Finding an apartment in Peachtree City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,123
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1616 sqft
Attractive complex featuring elegant apartments, with high ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Located near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Lake Kedron. Community features include a pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
29 Units Available
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$969
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1380 sqft
Beautiful complex close to the Westpark Walk Shopping Center, as well as a number of great restaurants and schools. Community features a tennis court and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
35 Units Available
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1425 sqft
Community amenities include pools, playground, dog park, clubhouse and tennis court. Access golf-cart trails. Enjoy in-unit laundry, fireplace and maple cabinets in 1-3 bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
12 Units Available
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1290 sqft
Easy access to recreation at Lake Lanier, Lake Kedron, and Flat Creek Country Club. Close to Publix and Fresh Market. Workout at the new luxury fitness center.

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
107 Azalea Drive
107 Azalea Drive, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1683 sqft
Located in the center of Peachtree City! Easy access to cart paths, shopping and highway. 4 bedrooms,. 2 bathrooms, kitchen, living & dining areas, sun room. Fenced back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
203 Preston Circle
203 Preston Circle, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2000 sqft
203 Preston Circle: Traditional style 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with optional 4th bedroom/bonus room above 2 car garage. Wooded back lot. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling. Separate shower, garden tub, and double vanity in master bath.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
207 Meadow Run
207 Meadow Run, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1292 sqft
207 Meadow Run Available 08/08/20 207 Meadow Run: Recently renovated! New granite counter tops, new flooring! Great house in sought after Peachtree City! Available early August! - Fayette County Schools OAK GROVE ELEMENTARY RISING STARR

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
233 Turnbridge Cir
233 Turnbridge Circle, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
233 Turnbridge cir in peachtree city - Property Id: 295169 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. hardwood floor on main, stainless steel kitchen with OPEN floor plan! Fenced yard, HUGE mater room.

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
311 Summer Place
311 Summer Place, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1309 sqft
Elegant Ranch on a perfectly level yard, with two car garage. Tiled baths and kitchen. New range, and updated kitchen with beautiful countertops and backsplash. Charming brick fireplace in family room.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
731 Redwood Park
731 Redwood Park, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1267 sqft
Available approximately July 6th. Easy one level living in great Peachtree City location. Screened in front porch, back patio, large outbuilding. Home features kitchen with tons of cabinets, all appliances, & dining area.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
22 Prestwick Court
22 Prestwick Court, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1733 sqft
22 Prestwick CT: Beautiful European style 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with Santa Cecelia granite counter tops and breakfast nook in bay window. Window blinds throughout and new paint (2020). Master on main. Fenced in yard. - (RLNE2006374)
Results within 5 miles of Peachtree City

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
309 Hambrick Park
309 Hambrick Park, Fayetteville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2866 sqft
309 Hambrick Park: Spacious 4 bedroom 3.5 bath traditional style home on level lot in Beaverbrook Estates subdivision. Full unfinished basement and trey ceilings in the master bedroom. Beautiful wooden back deck.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
116 Old Chapel Ln
116 Old Chappel Lane, Fayette County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1606 sqft
116 Old Chapel Ln Available 07/13/20 FURNISHED: Private Beautiful Serene 3 Bdrm Ranch Style Home Near Pinewood Studios - **This property is being offered as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on timing of the

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
115 Broadleaf Point
115 Broadleaf Point, Fayetteville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1940 sqft
115 Broadleaf Point: Traditional 3 bedroom 2 bath 4 sided brick ranch style home on front sloping lot in cul-de-sac with neighborhood HOA. Fenced yard and attached 2 car garage. Located just off Lester RD and Old Norton RD in Stonebriar subdivision.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8 Ellen Court
8 Ellen Court, Coweta County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
8 Ellen court - Property Id: 50535 Cozy 3 br,2 bath on 1.2 acres in desirable neighborhood. Eat in kitchen area, fireplace, new flooring,new fixtures,garage,etc. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
105 Flat Creek CT
105 Flat Creek Court, Fayette County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
3200 sqft
105 Flat Creek CT: Spacious recently renovated traditional style 4 bedroom 3.5 bath 2 story home on wooded lot. All bedrooms and full baths are upstairs. Located off just off Flat Creek Trail in Fayetteville. Minutes to HWY 74. - (RLNE5770000)

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
102 Sandisfield Drive
102 Sandisfield Drive, Coweta County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
4866 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
This home looks fantastic! Located in the Estates of Beaconsfield Subdivision, Sharpsburg GA. This community offers the following amenities: Swimming pool with pavillion, tennis courts, basketball court and playground.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
85 Westminster Village Boulevard
85 Westminster Village Blvd, Coweta County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2218 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
130 Crimson Ridge
130 Crimson Rdg, Tyrone, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,299
2800 sqft
$500 off first month's rent promo!!! 4 Bed/ 3.5 Bath beautiful home located on a quiet cul-de-sac by Windsong.

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
120 Village Cir Ste 102
120 Village Circle, Senoia, GA
Studio
$500
180 sqft
Office space available in growing Senoia commercial area just off of GA 16! Convenient location by restaurants and just minutes from downtown Senoia, close to GA 85. Office comes with shared conference room and shared bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Peachtree City
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
39 Units Available
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$842
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1540 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, extra storage and private patio or balcony. Residents have access to multiple pools, fire pits, fitness centers and car wash areas as well as business center.
Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
22 Units Available
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$989
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1520 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, crown molding and custom routed cabinetry. Located steps from Lowe's, Publix and The Home Depot.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,024
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1390 sqft
Located in Fayetteville, GA near downtown Fayetteville, Addison on Cobblestone apartment homes have been designed for those with sophisticated taste.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
17 Units Available
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1369 sqft
Newly constructed, Fayetteville apartment complex is located within walking distance to a variety of eateries and entertainment venues. Amenities include an onsite pool, gym, and dog park. Pet-friendly apartment features private patio and walk-in closets.
City Guide for Peachtree City, GA

"Way beyond the city lights / Lots of cowboys paradise / Honeysuckle on the vine / Growing up on southern time / Love to dance and we love to flirt / I ain't afraid of a little dirt / We ain't late for Sunday church / Mama raised us not to curse / Our shorts a little shorter / Cause the suns a little hotter / Sipping lemonade / While were playing in the water / Ain't nothing sweeter than us Georgia peaches / Theres a reason why the boys pick / The Georgia peaches." (- Lauren Alaina, "Georgia ...

The boys aren’t the only ones picking Georgia peaches. More and more individuals are packing up for Peachtree City to enjoy the picturesque landscape, cool lake water and crisscrossing golf cart paths that this southern town is known for. Though some whiners complain that the area is boring and conservative, that’s just the sort of place that most families want to raise their kids. It may not make teenagers jump and shout, but parents and retirees are lining up in droves for this expertly planned town, if they can afford it. After all, this is America, and paradise comes at a cost. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Peachtree City, GA

Finding an apartment in Peachtree City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

