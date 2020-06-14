44 Apartments for rent in Peachtree City, GA with hardwood floors
"Way beyond the city lights / Lots of cowboys paradise / Honeysuckle on the vine / Growing up on southern time / Love to dance and we love to flirt / I ain't afraid of a little dirt / We ain't late for Sunday church / Mama raised us not to curse / Our shorts a little shorter / Cause the suns a little hotter / Sipping lemonade / While were playing in the water / Ain't nothing sweeter than us Georgia peaches / Theres a reason why the boys pick / The Georgia peaches." (- Lauren Alaina, "Georgia ...
The boys aren’t the only ones picking Georgia peaches. More and more individuals are packing up for Peachtree City to enjoy the picturesque landscape, cool lake water and crisscrossing golf cart paths that this southern town is known for. Though some whiners complain that the area is boring and conservative, that’s just the sort of place that most families want to raise their kids. It may not make teenagers jump and shout, but parents and retirees are lining up in droves for this expertly planned town, if they can afford it. After all, this is America, and paradise comes at a cost. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Peachtree City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.