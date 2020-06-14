Apartment List
/
GA
/
peachtree city
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:45 PM

44 Apartments for rent in Peachtree City, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Peachtree City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
28 Units Available
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$969
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1380 sqft
Beautiful complex close to the Westpark Walk Shopping Center, as well as a number of great restaurants and schools. Community features a tennis court and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,123
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1616 sqft
Attractive complex featuring elegant apartments, with high ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Located near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Lake Kedron. Community features include a pool and 24-hour fitness center.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
207 Meadow Run
207 Meadow Run, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1292 sqft
207 Meadow Run Available 08/08/20 207 Meadow Run: Recently renovated! New granite counter tops, new flooring! Great house in sought after Peachtree City! Available early August! - Fayette County Schools OAK GROVE ELEMENTARY RISING STARR

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
233 Turnbridge Cir
233 Turnbridge Circle, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
233 Turnbridge cir in peachtree city - Property Id: 295169 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. hardwood floor on main, stainless steel kitchen with OPEN floor plan! Fenced yard, HUGE mater room.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
22 Fairway Lane - 1
22 Fairway Ln, Peachtree City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Beautifully renovated town home in the heart of PTC with amenities galore! Lake, pool, tennis with view of lake, golf cart community. Downstairs features hardwood floors, spacious family room with vaulted ceilings & fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
114 Heritage Way
114 Heritage Way, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2500 sqft
This immaculate, 2500 sqft, four bedroom two and a half bath home is located in the heart of Peachtree City in The Retreat Subdivision, just a quick walk from Oak Grove Elementary School and Braelinn Recreation Center.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
318 Preston Chase Dr
318 Preston Chase Drive, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1290 sqft
Bright and Open 3 Bedroom Ranch Home in Charming Preston Chase Subdivision.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
204 Pickets Row
204 Picketts Row, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3652 sqft
FANTASTIC RENTAL LOCATED IN QUAINT SIDEWALK COMMUNITY IN NORTH PEACHTREE CITY, CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! Fabulous open flowing ranch plan with over 3600 square feet including full finished terrace/in-law suite + 2nd kitchen! Lovely vaulted great room +

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
219 Independence Ln
219 Independence Lane, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2865 sqft
Don't miss the 3D Virtual Tour! Available on 08/01/2020. Well maintained, brick front, 4 bedroom house in sought after Centennial subdivision in Peachtree City.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
121 Emerling Ln
121 Emerling Lane, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,485
2068 sqft
THIS IS IT! Location, Location, Location! Immaculate home in north PTC with prime schools & easy access for commuting.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
601 Lexington Village
601 Lexington Circle, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1632 sqft
Executive Craftsman Townhome located in the Heart of Peachtree City. Located in one of the best school districts in Georgia. Hardwood Floors throughout the Main Floor with 9 Foot Smooth Ceilings and Beautiful Crown Molding.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
22 Prestwick Court
22 Prestwick Court, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1733 sqft
22 Prestwick CT: Beautiful European style 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with Santa Cecelia granite counter tops and breakfast nook in bay window. Window blinds throughout and new paint (2020). Master on main. Fenced in yard. - (RLNE2006374)
Results within 5 miles of Peachtree City

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
115 Broadleaf Point
115 Broadleaf Point, Fayetteville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1940 sqft
115 Broadleaf Point: Traditional 3 bedroom 2 bath 4 sided brick ranch style home on front sloping lot in cul-de-sac with neighborhood HOA. Fenced yard and attached 2 car garage. Located just off Lester RD and Old Norton RD in Stonebriar subdivision.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
105 Flat Creek CT
105 Flat Creek Court, Fayette County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
3200 sqft
105 Flat Creek CT: Spacious recently renovated traditional style 4 bedroom 3.5 bath 2 story home on wooded lot. All bedrooms and full baths are upstairs. Located off just off Flat Creek Trail in Fayetteville. Minutes to HWY 74. - (RLNE5770000)

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
309 Hambrick Park
309 Hambrick Park, Fayetteville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2866 sqft
309 Hambrick Park: Spacious 4 bedroom 3.5 bath traditional style home on level lot in Beaverbrook Estates subdivision. Full unfinished basement and trey ceilings in the master bedroom. Beautiful wooden back deck.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
487 Morgan Mill Road
487 Morgan Mill Road, Fayette County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1056 sqft
487 Morgan Mill Road Available 07/04/20 487 Morgan Mill Road: Cute home on 5 acres in great school district for rent in Brooks! - No Pets Allowed (RLNE1928285)
Results within 10 miles of Peachtree City
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
38 Units Available
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$842
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1540 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, extra storage and private patio or balcony. Residents have access to multiple pools, fire pits, fitness centers and car wash areas as well as business center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
17 Units Available
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1369 sqft
Newly constructed, Fayetteville apartment complex is located within walking distance to a variety of eateries and entertainment venues. Amenities include an onsite pool, gym, and dog park. Pet-friendly apartment features private patio and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
133 Units Available
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1454 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, CroftHouse Fairburn brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
3 Units Available
Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138, Union City, GA
1 Bedroom
$873
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, well-appointed apartments just 10 miles from the airport and downtown area. On-site resort-style pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly community. Modern kitchens and flooring throughout each home.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
4 Units Available
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd., Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1433 sqft
This charming apartment community offers spacious interiors with new kitchens and modern features. On-site putting green, pool area, sundeck, and fitness center. Near area's best attractions.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
55 Units Available
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E, Newnan, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,170
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1094 sqft
You'll know you’ve arrived the moment you step on the grounds, as you proceed down the manicured, tree-line boulevard. You'll feel the comfort of home even before you reach the gates.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
6024 Kahiti Trace
6024 Kahiti Trace, Union City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2136 sqft
KAHITI - TRADITIONAL HOME WITH A FIREPLACE - Attractive traditional Home on a dead end street. Fresh interior Paint, hardwood floors on the main level and new carpet upstairs. Separate living room, dining room and den with a fireplace.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
216 Gingercake Rd
216 Gingercake Road, Fayette County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1659 sqft
216 Gingercake RD: Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath traditional ranch style home on level front lot and sloping back lot. Fenced yard and screened in back porch. Located at the intersection of Hood Ave and Gingercake RD in Fayetteville.
City Guide for Peachtree City, GA

"Way beyond the city lights / Lots of cowboys paradise / Honeysuckle on the vine / Growing up on southern time / Love to dance and we love to flirt / I ain't afraid of a little dirt / We ain't late for Sunday church / Mama raised us not to curse / Our shorts a little shorter / Cause the suns a little hotter / Sipping lemonade / While were playing in the water / Ain't nothing sweeter than us Georgia peaches / Theres a reason why the boys pick / The Georgia peaches." (- Lauren Alaina, "Georgia ...

The boys aren’t the only ones picking Georgia peaches. More and more individuals are packing up for Peachtree City to enjoy the picturesque landscape, cool lake water and crisscrossing golf cart paths that this southern town is known for. Though some whiners complain that the area is boring and conservative, that’s just the sort of place that most families want to raise their kids. It may not make teenagers jump and shout, but parents and retirees are lining up in droves for this expertly planned town, if they can afford it. After all, this is America, and paradise comes at a cost. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Peachtree City, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Peachtree City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City 3 BedroomsPeachtree City Apartments under $1,100Peachtree City Apartments under $1,200
Peachtree City Apartments with BalconyPeachtree City Apartments with GaragePeachtree City Apartments with GymPeachtree City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPeachtree City Apartments with Parking
Peachtree City Apartments with PoolPeachtree City Apartments with Washer-DryerPeachtree City Dog Friendly ApartmentsPeachtree City Furnished ApartmentsPeachtree City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAColumbus, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GA
Acworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University