apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:47 PM
32 Apartments for rent in Peachtree City, GA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
29 Units Available
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,039
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1380 sqft
Beautiful complex close to the Westpark Walk Shopping Center, as well as a number of great restaurants and schools. Community features a tennis court and fitness center.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
30 Units Available
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1425 sqft
Community amenities include pools, playground, dog park, clubhouse and tennis court. Access golf-cart trails. Enjoy in-unit laundry, fireplace and maple cabinets in 1-3 bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$940
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1290 sqft
Easy access to recreation at Lake Lanier, Lake Kedron, and Flat Creek Country Club. Close to Publix and Fresh Market. Workout at the new luxury fitness center.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
645 North Fairfield Drive
645 Fairfield Drive, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2200 sqft
645 North Fairfield Drive Available 08/08/20 645 North Fairfield Drive:Traditional style 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home on quiet level lot. 2 bedrooms and master on second floor, 4th bedroom/optional bonus room in finished basement.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
207 Meadow Run
207 Meadow Run, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1292 sqft
207 Meadow Run Available 08/08/20 207 Meadow Run: Recently renovated! New granite counter tops, new flooring! Great house in sought after Peachtree City! Available early August! - (RLNE5840161)
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
210 Flat Creek Ct
210 Flat Creek Court, Peachtree City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1496 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE located in the heart of Peachtree City! Very spacious home with lots of natural light. Huge family room with 20'ceilings and fireplace, Formal dining room and hardwood floors. New Carpet, Kitchen features granite counters.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
731 Redwood Park
731 Redwood Park, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1267 sqft
Available approximately July 6th. Easy one level living in great Peachtree City location. Screened in front porch, back patio, large outbuilding. Home features kitchen with tons of cabinets, all appliances, & dining area.
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
604 Spectrum Vis
604 Spectrum Vista, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2466 sqft
Bring your Golf Cart! Peachtree City has over 90 miles of connected golf cart paths that lead to shopping, restaurants, parks and schools. Lovely 2-story home in Planterra Ridge. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. 2 Story foyer.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
116 Braelinn Court
116 Braelin Court, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2059 sqft
116 Braelinn Court Available 09/05/20 116 Braelinn Court: Traditional style 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story home on level lot with storage shed. Tray ceilings in master bedroom. Located off South Peachtree Parkway. - No Cats Allowed (RLNE3974712)
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
219 Independence Ln
219 Independence Lane, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2865 sqft
Don't miss the 3D Virtual Tour! Available on 08/01/2020. Well maintained, brick front, 4 bedroom house in sought after Centennial subdivision in Peachtree City.
Results within 5 miles of Peachtree City
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
205 Lawn Market
205 Lawn Market, Coweta County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3498 sqft
205 Lawn Market: Spacious traditional style 4 bedroom 3 bath home with optional 5 bedroom/bonus room in cul-de-sac with wooded private back yard. Full partially finished basement and master on main. 4 Minute drive to Canongate 1 Golf Course.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1462 Redwine Rd
1462 Redwine Road, Fayette County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2688 sqft
1462 Redwine Rd Available 10/02/20 FURNISHED: Large 5 Bdrm Home in Fayetteville with 2 Separate Living Spaces, 2 Kitchens & HotTub! - **This property is being offered as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
107 Wynfield Drive
107 Wynfield Drive, Tyrone, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,500
5007 sqft
Exquisite brick home in a beautiful suburban swim and tennis community has it all - including hardwood floors, chef's kitchen, formal living and dining rooms, oversized family room, spacious master bedroom with separate sitting room, finished
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
105 Flat Creek CT
105 Flat Creek Court, Fayette County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
3200 sqft
105 Flat Creek CT: Spacious recently renovated traditional style 4 bedroom 3.5 bath 2 story home on wooded lot. All bedrooms and full baths are upstairs. Located off just off Flat Creek Trail in Fayetteville. Minutes to HWY 74. - (RLNE5770000)
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
515 Westbourne Drive
515 Westbourne Drive, Tyrone, GA
5 Bedrooms
$6,300
5058 sqft
Amazing opportunity minutes from Pinewood Studies, Shopping, Golf and so much more that Sought after Fayette County has to offer!!! COMES FULLY FURNISHED. YES! FURNISHED.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
571 Sandy Creek Rd
571 Sandy Creek Road, Fayette County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1456 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Walk to Pinewood Studios from your Completely Furnished 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Cozy Farmhouse. All Utilities including wifi and cable. Just bring your bags, and you are in. No utilities to bother with, no lawn to cut.
Results within 10 miles of Peachtree City
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
54 Units Available
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E, Newnan, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,170
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1094 sqft
You'll know you’ve arrived the moment you step on the grounds, as you proceed down the manicured, tree-line boulevard. You'll feel the comfort of home even before you reach the gates.
Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
32 Units Available
Stillwood
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$979
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1520 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, crown molding and custom routed cabinetry. Located steps from Lowe's, Publix and The Home Depot.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$934
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,278
1204 sqft
Discover a carefree lifestyle filled with comfort, convenience and style at Newnan Crossing Apartment Homes in Newnan, GA.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
29 Units Available
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1540 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, extra storage and private patio or balcony. Residents have access to multiple pools, fire pits, fitness centers and car wash areas as well as business center.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
13 Units Available
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1369 sqft
Newly constructed, Fayetteville apartment complex is located within walking distance to a variety of eateries and entertainment venues. Amenities include an onsite pool, gym, and dog park. Pet-friendly apartment features private patio and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
Contact for Availability
Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138, Union City, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, well-appointed apartments just 10 miles from the airport and downtown area. On-site resort-style pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly community. Modern kitchens and flooring throughout each home.
Last updated July 10 at 06:21pm
102 Units Available
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unlike any other apartments in the area, CroftHouse Fairburn brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
75 Concord CT
75 Concord Court, Coweta County, GA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
75 Concord CT: Recently renovated total electric 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home on 1.3 acre private wooded lot in cul-de-sac. Attached 2 car garage with expanded driveway with turnaround. - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5817330)
