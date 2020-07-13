88 Apartments for rent in Peachtree City, GA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
31 Units Available
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,039
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1380 sqft
Beautiful complex close to the Westpark Walk Shopping Center, as well as a number of great restaurants and schools. Community features a tennis court and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
17 Units Available
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,137
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,731
1616 sqft
Attractive complex featuring elegant apartments, with high ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Located near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Lake Kedron. Community features include a pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
26 Units Available
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1425 sqft
Community amenities include pools, playground, dog park, clubhouse and tennis court. Access golf-cart trails. Enjoy in-unit laundry, fireplace and maple cabinets in 1-3 bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
12 Units Available
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1290 sqft
Easy access to recreation at Lake Lanier, Lake Kedron, and Flat Creek Country Club. Close to Publix and Fresh Market. Workout at the new luxury fitness center.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
57 Braelinn Creek Court
57 Braelinn Creek Court, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1751 sqft
57 Braelinn Creek Court Available 08/08/20 57 Braelinn Creek Court: Coveted Peachtree City Location. Close to Shopping, Parks, Golf Cart Paths! - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2133914)

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
401 Taberon Rd
401 Taberon Road, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2411 sqft
Beautiful home offering a light filled open floor plan, nice hardwood floors, designer features & stylish decor.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
601 Lexington Village
601 Lexington Circle, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1632 sqft
Executive Craftsman Townhome located in the Heart of Peachtree City. Located in one of the best school districts in Georgia. Hardwood Floors throughout the Main Floor with 9 Foot Smooth Ceilings and Beautiful Crown Molding.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
203 Wynnmeade Parkway
203 Wynnmeade Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1051 sqft
203 Wynnmeade Parkway Available 09/01/20 Procurement Only 203 Wynnmeade Parkway: Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home on level lot located in the heart of PTC.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
645 North Fairfield Drive
645 Fairfield Drive, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2200 sqft
645 North Fairfield Drive Available 08/08/20 645 North Fairfield Drive:Traditional style 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home on quiet level lot. 2 bedrooms and master on second floor, 4th bedroom/optional bonus room in finished basement.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
207 Meadow Run
207 Meadow Run, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1292 sqft
207 Meadow Run Available 08/08/20 207 Meadow Run: Recently renovated! New granite counter tops, new flooring! Great house in sought after Peachtree City! Available early August! - (RLNE5840161)

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
200 Wynnmeade Pkwy
200 Wynnmeade Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1168 sqft
Move in ready ranch home in great Peachtree City location. Walk to shopping and restaurants. 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths, fireplace. One car carport and extra off street parking. Open floor plan.

1 of 68

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
600 Skipping Rock Ln
600 Skipping Rock Lane, Peachtree City, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
3848 sqft
Don't miss the 3D Virtual Tour! MOVE IN READY! Meticulously maintained 5 bdrm, 4 full bath home with full finished basement in sought after school district.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
208 Briarleigh Dr
208 Briarleigh Drive, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2704 sqft
Perfectly maintained and designed, the RANCH you have been looking for! Open floor plan features lovely transom/fan windows. Updated, bright and modern! Formal dining seats 12+.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
330 Walnut Grv
330 Walnut Grove Road, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2088 sqft
Furnished rental in North Peachtree City close to Highway 74. Wieland ranch home features Great Room with fireplace and built-in bookcases. Opens to private backyard deck and fenced yard.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
102 Lexington Village
102 Lexington Circle, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1968 sqft
Executive Craftsman Townhome located in the Heart of Peachtree City. Located in one of the best school districts in Georgia. 9 Foot Smooth Ceilings and Beautiful Crown Molding. The Spacious Master Bedroom has Vaulted / Trey Ceilings.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
731 Redwood Park
731 Redwood Park, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1267 sqft
Available approximately July 6th. Easy one level living in great Peachtree City location. Screened in front porch, back patio, large outbuilding. Home features kitchen with tons of cabinets, all appliances, & dining area.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
103 Postwood Turn
103 Postwood Turn, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1350 sqft
Honey...stop the car!! Cute brick ranch nestled in quite neighborhood with huge yard in Peachtree City! New custom paint and flooring are waiting on you! Show and lease today! McIntosh/Boothe district Resident Benefit Package $30.00/mo

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
131 Chestnut Field
131 Chestnut Field, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1741 sqft
Available now! Very nice 3 BR home in excellent neighborhood. Well maintained -Over 1700 sq ft! Family room with brick fireplace plus living & dining room as well. Eat in kitchen with stove, DW & newer granite counters.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
412 Deergrass Trl
412 Deergrass Trail, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1292 sqft
Great rental ready for move in. New paint. Floors, stainless appliances, and granite counters in baths and kitchen only one year old! Updated kitchen with large eating area open to great room with stone fireplace/gas logs.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
204 Pickets Row
204 Picketts Row, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3652 sqft
FANTASTIC RENTAL LOCATED IN QUAINT SIDEWALK COMMUNITY IN NORTH PEACHTREE CITY, CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! Fabulous open flowing ranch plan with over 3600 square feet including full finished terrace/in-law suite + 2nd kitchen! Lovely vaulted great room +

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
335 Aster Ridge Trl
335 Aster Ridge Trail, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2495 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom rental in pool neighborhood. Great schools, walk to shopping. Formal dining, vaulted family room, large kitchen and breakfast. 2.5 baths. 2 car garage with openers. Excellent condition. Private yard and patio. Appt a must

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
105 St Andrews Sq
105 St Andrews Square, Peachtree City, GA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
5400 sqft
SUPERIOR EXECUTIVE RENTAL!! Trash and yard maintenance included. Professionally decorated throughout. Extensive trim and moldings, gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
161 Mulberry Ct
161 Mulberry Ct, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2475 sqft
This house is better than new and decorated like a model home! All furnishings remain, however, no use of unfinished basement. Perfect for corporate rental, or if you're building.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
22 Prestwick Court
22 Prestwick Court, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1733 sqft
22 Prestwick CT: Beautiful European style 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with Santa Cecelia granite counter tops and breakfast nook in bay window. Window blinds throughout and new paint (2020). Master on main. Fenced in yard. - (RLNE2006374)
City Guide for Peachtree City, GA

"Way beyond the city lights / Lots of cowboys paradise / Honeysuckle on the vine / Growing up on southern time / Love to dance and we love to flirt / I ain't afraid of a little dirt / We ain't late for Sunday church / Mama raised us not to curse / Our shorts a little shorter / Cause the suns a little hotter / Sipping lemonade / While were playing in the water / Ain't nothing sweeter than us Georgia peaches / Theres a reason why the boys pick / The Georgia peaches." (- Lauren Alaina, "Georgia ...

The boys aren’t the only ones picking Georgia peaches. More and more individuals are packing up for Peachtree City to enjoy the picturesque landscape, cool lake water and crisscrossing golf cart paths that this southern town is known for. Though some whiners complain that the area is boring and conservative, that’s just the sort of place that most families want to raise their kids. It may not make teenagers jump and shout, but parents and retirees are lining up in droves for this expertly planned town, if they can afford it. After all, this is America, and paradise comes at a cost. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Peachtree City, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Peachtree City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

