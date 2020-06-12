/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:12 PM
116 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Peachtree City, GA
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:21pm
12 Units Available
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1290 sqft
Easy access to recreation at Lake Lanier, Lake Kedron, and Flat Creek Country Club. Close to Publix and Fresh Market. Workout at the new luxury fitness center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
35 Units Available
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1425 sqft
Community amenities include pools, playground, dog park, clubhouse and tennis court. Access golf-cart trails. Enjoy in-unit laundry, fireplace and maple cabinets in 1-3 bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
$
29 Units Available
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1380 sqft
Beautiful complex close to the Westpark Walk Shopping Center, as well as a number of great restaurants and schools. Community features a tennis court and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1406 sqft
Attractive complex featuring elegant apartments, with high ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Located near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Lake Kedron. Community features include a pool and 24-hour fitness center.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
311 Summer Place
311 Summer Place, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1309 sqft
Elegant Ranch on a perfectly level yard, with two car garage. Tiled baths and kitchen. New range, and updated kitchen with beautiful countertops and backsplash. Charming brick fireplace in family room.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
207 Meadow Run
207 Meadow Run, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1292 sqft
207 Meadow Run Available 08/08/20 207 Meadow Run: Recently renovated! New granite counter tops, new flooring! Great house in sought after Peachtree City! Available early August! - Fayette County Schools OAK GROVE ELEMENTARY RISING STARR
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
233 Turnbridge Cir
233 Turnbridge Circle, Peachtree City, GA
233 Turnbridge cir in peachtree city - Property Id: 295169 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. hardwood floor on main, stainless steel kitchen with OPEN floor plan! Fenced yard, HUGE mater room.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
229 Turnbridge Cir
229 Turnbridge Circle, Peachtree City, GA
229 Turnbridge Cir Available 08/01/20 Spacious Executive Home - A very spacious and beautiful home with many upgrades. Over 300 sq. ft. of living space with a very open floor plan. Master bedroom on the main floor.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
38 Prestwick Court
38 Prestwick Court, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1785 sqft
STUNNING Home - 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom in Peachtree City! - Hello Beautiful! This stunning Two-Story, craftsman style home has 3 Bedrooms & 2.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
203 Preston Circle
203 Preston Circle, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2000 sqft
203 Preston Circle: Traditional style 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with optional 4th bedroom/bonus room above 2 car garage. Wooded back lot. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling. Separate shower, garden tub, and double vanity in master bath.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
57 Braelinn Creek Court
57 Braelinn Creek Court, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1751 sqft
57 Braelinn Creek Court Available 08/08/20 57 Braelinn Creek Court: Coveted Peachtree City Location. Close to Shopping, Parks, Golf Cart Paths! - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2133914)
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
412 Deergrass Trl
412 Deergrass Trail, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1292 sqft
Great rental ready for move in. New paint. Floors, stainless appliances, and granite counters in baths and kitchen only one year old! Updated kitchen with large eating area open to great room with stone fireplace/gas logs.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
107 Azalea Drive
107 Azalea Drive, Peachtree City, GA
Located in the center of Peachtree City! Easy access to cart paths, shopping and highway. 4 bedrooms,. 2 bathrooms, kitchen, living & dining areas, sun room. Fenced back yard.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
202 1st Leaf
202 First Leaf, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1400 sqft
***Available Now*** Lovely 3BR 2.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
110 Terrace Tay
110 Terrace Tay, Peachtree City, GA
Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** This charming bright and sunny home offers many features that include a lovely living room with fireplace, a separate dining room, a large kitchen with granite countertops and stainless
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
233 Cedar Drive
233 Cedar Drive, Peachtree City, GA
Just Reduced!! ***Available Now*** Beautiful 4 BR 2.5 BA home close to Lake Peachtree, move-in ready for new residents. This home has it all- a formal LR and separate DR with a step down to a fabulous family room with brick fireplace and built ins.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
114 Heritage Way
114 Heritage Way, Peachtree City, GA
This immaculate, 2500 sqft, four bedroom two and a half bath home is located in the heart of Peachtree City in The Retreat Subdivision, just a quick walk from Oak Grove Elementary School and Braelinn Recreation Center.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
318 Preston Chase Dr
318 Preston Chase Drive, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1290 sqft
Bright and Open 3 Bedroom Ranch Home in Charming Preston Chase Subdivision.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
204 Pickets Row
204 Picketts Row, Peachtree City, GA
FANTASTIC RENTAL LOCATED IN QUAINT SIDEWALK COMMUNITY IN NORTH PEACHTREE CITY, CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! Fabulous open flowing ranch plan with over 3600 square feet including full finished terrace/in-law suite + 2nd kitchen! Lovely vaulted great room +
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
312 Everdale Rd
312 Everdale Drive, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1254 sqft
New appliances - Only 3 bedroom, 2 bath Ranch home in Fairfield. Split bedroom floor plan, fireplace, fence backyard. Close to shopping and restaurants at The Avenue in Peachtree City; close to airport. Vacant, Supra access , please show.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
731 Redwood Park
731 Redwood Park, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1267 sqft
Available approximately July 6th. Easy one level living in great Peachtree City location. Screened in front porch, back patio, large outbuilding. Home features kitchen with tons of cabinets, all appliances, & dining area.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
219 Independence Ln
219 Independence Lane, Peachtree City, GA
Don't miss the 3D Virtual Tour! Available on 08/01/2020. Well maintained, brick front, 4 bedroom house in sought after Centennial subdivision in Peachtree City.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
700 Gittings Ave
700 Gittings Ave, Peachtree City, GA
Available from 07/01/2020. Over 2,500 sqft. Well maintained, beautiful spacious open plan with vaulted ceiling and hardwood on main.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
335 Aster Ridge Trl
335 Aster Ridge Trail, Peachtree City, GA
Beautiful 4 bedroom rental in pool neighborhood. Great schools, walk to shopping. Formal dining, vaulted family room, large kitchen and breakfast. 2.5 baths. 2 car garage with openers. Excellent condition. Private yard and patio. Appt a must
Similar Pages
Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City 3 BedroomsPeachtree City Apartments under $1,100Peachtree City Apartments under $1,200
Peachtree City Apartments with BalconyPeachtree City Apartments with GaragePeachtree City Apartments with GymPeachtree City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPeachtree City Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAColumbus, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GA