furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:19 AM
10 Furnished Apartments for rent in Peachtree City, GA
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
330 Walnut Grv
330 Walnut Grove Road, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2088 sqft
Fully furnished rental in North Peachtree City close to Highway 74. Wieland ranch home features Great Room with fireplace and built-in bookcases. Opens to private backyard deck and fenced yard.
1 of 34
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
85 Cobblestone Crk
85 Cobblestone Creek, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1851 sqft
Furnished Peachtree City Condo with utilities included! Owner may consider short term. 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths in excellent condition. Open floor plan, remodeled kitchen, newer flooring, two beautiful decks overlooking wooded backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Peachtree City
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
370 Michael Rd
370 Michael Road, Tyrone, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2110 sqft
370 Michael Rd Available 07/24/20 FURNISHED: Beautiful Private 2-Story Home with Finished Basement & Pool on 3 Acres in Tyrone - **This property is being offered only as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
116 Old Chapel Ln
116 Old Chappel Lane, Fayette County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1606 sqft
116 Old Chapel Ln Available 07/13/20 FURNISHED: Private Beautiful Serene 3 Bdrm Ranch Style Home Near Pinewood Studios - **This property is being offered as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on timing of the
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1462 Redwine Rd
1462 Redwine Road, Fayette County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2688 sqft
1462 Redwine Rd Available 08/04/20 FURNISHED: Large 5 Bdrm Home in Fayetteville with 2 Separate Living Spaces, 2 Kitchens & HotTub! - **This property is being offered as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
143 Swanson Rd
143 Swanson Road, Fayette County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
2290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home with its tree-lined driveway and automated gate for additional privacy leads you to a tucked away retreat on Pendley Lake. Well maintained ranch on 5 acres.
1 of 67
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
515 Westbourne Drive
515 Westbourne Drive, Tyrone, GA
5 Bedrooms
$6,300
5058 sqft
Amazing opportunity minutes from Pinewood Studies, Shopping, Golf and so much more that Sought after Fayette County has to offer!!! COMES FULLY FURNISHED. YES! FURNISHED.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
571 Sandy Creek Rd
571 Sandy Creek Road, Fayette County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1456 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Walk to Pinewood Studios from your Completely Furnished 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Cozy Farmhouse. All Utilities including wifi and cable. Just bring your bags, and you are in. No utilities to bother with, no lawn to cut.
Results within 10 miles of Peachtree City
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
40 Units Available
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$842
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1540 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, extra storage and private patio or balcony. Residents have access to multiple pools, fire pits, fitness centers and car wash areas as well as business center.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Summergrove
1 Unit Available
157 Highwoods Pkwy
157 Highwood Parkway, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2809 sqft
Welcome to sought after Summergrove! Furnished rental, 3 story executive town home, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, hardwood floors, custom paneling, high trim level, large rooms, must see!
