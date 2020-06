Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Fabulous carriage home in quiet location in Victoria Estates. A very unique place to live and be close to so much! You have lots of privacy, gorgeous setting, and are close to Emory, CDC, downtown Decatur and downtown Atlanta. The home has a large living room-dining room combination, new HVAC system, and a large playroom/workroom.