3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:16 PM
329 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Druid Hills, GA
Verified
1 of 37
Lavista Park
12 Units Available
The Sheridan North Druid Hills
1514 Sheridan Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,015
1443 sqft
All the warmth and charm of southern-style living with modern features. Pet-friendly, furnished community that offers granite countertops and hardwood floors. Resort-style amenities include a 24-hour gym, game room and sparkling pool.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:29pm
Green Hills
34 Units Available
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1335 sqft
Apartments with huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer in unit and built-in bookshelves. Easy access to bus and rail service, and I-85. Giant fitness center and swimming pool.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Morningside - Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1664 Briarcliff Rd
1664 Briarcliff Road Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1240 sqft
Charming Home in Great Location - 3 Bedroom, 1 bath home with hardwood floors. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless refrigerator, stainless range, stainless built-in microwave, stainless dishwasher. Very convenient location. No section 8.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Lavista Park
1 Unit Available
1488 Brook Valley Ln NE
1488 Brook Valley Ln NE, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1544 sqft
Christmas Special 1/2 Off Full First Month's Rent
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Briarcliff Heights
1 Unit Available
1472 NE Fama Drive
1472 Fama Dr NE, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1479 sqft
A spacious 3 bedroom and 2 bath home that was renovated and maintained to perfection by long term owner occupant. Replaced double pane windows, refinished hardwood floors, and newer HVAC system and water heater.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Woodland Hills
1 Unit Available
1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast
1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1670 sqft
New renovated MCM in Woodland Hills. Situated on a quiet street, this home is located next to Emory and CDC with Midtown only a few minutes away.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Martin Manor
1 Unit Available
1104 Palafox Drive NE
1104 Palafox Drive Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
Located in the heart of Woodland Hills, this new construction home on a quiet street features an open floorplan, 2-car garage and designer finishes throughout.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Merry Hills
1 Unit Available
1434 Wembley Court NE
1434 Wembley Ct NE, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3217 sqft
Stunning nearly new Townhome! Gated Community! Move-in today to new flooring throughout & freshly painted interiors! This gorgeous home features an open floor plan w/10 ft ceilings, white cabinetry in kitchen, fireside shelving, & refinished
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Merry Hills
1 Unit Available
1760 Alec Place
1760 Alex Place, North Druid Hills, GA
Convenience abounds - CDC, Emory, VA Toco Hills, and interstates/public transp. within minutes. Executive, end-unit, tri-level townhome, in a gated community overlooking the pool! Beautiful open floor plan, light and bright from all sides.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Merry Hills
1 Unit Available
1265 Linden Court NE
1265 Linden Ct NE, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2101 sqft
You will be impressed! Walk to Starbucks, Congregation Beth Jacob, restaurants, and parks! Enjoy intimate community of 26 townhomes in North Druid Hills.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Green Hills
1 Unit Available
1886 Timothy Dr
1886 Timothy Drive Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
Perfect Location! Nice, Quiet Neighborhood. Convenient to I-85, Emory, CDC, & Brookhaven. This Wonderful Split Level Home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, New Carpet, Granite Counter Tops, Hardwood Floors, 2 Car Carport and Sits ona 1/2 Acre Lot.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Woodland Hills
1 Unit Available
960 Milledge Place NE
960 Milledge Place Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1528 sqft
Bright and Clean 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Well Maintained Split-Level Home with Hardwood Floors. Appliances Include Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, Dishwasher.
1 of 72
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Lavista Park
1 Unit Available
1317 Winfair Lane
1317 Winfair Ln NE, North Druid Hills, GA
Welcome Home to this 4-years new residence on a cul-de-sac lot, providing privacy and convenient access to all of Atlanta's Intown neighborhoods! Oversized master suite with ample closet space and spa like bath.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Merry Hills
1 Unit Available
1295 Linden Court NE
1295 Linden Ct NE, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2377 sqft
Large upgraded end unit perfect for entertaining! Walk to Starbucks, Congregation Beth Jacob, restaurants, and parks! Enjoy intimate community of 26 townhomes in North Druid Hills.
1 of 14
Last updated June 30 at 08:44am
Briarcliff Heights
1 Unit Available
1700 Sabastian Pt NE
1700 Sabastian Pt NE, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2200 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed, 3.5 bath TownHome in Bristol at Briarcliff! - Gorgeous and spacious layout, fantastic location, immaculate and move-in ready, upgraded finishes...
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Martin Manor
15 Units Available
CB Lofts
2430 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,751
1341 sqft
1-3 bedroom loft apartments with relaxing pool and outdoor area. Close to I-85 and within walking distance of many eateries, including Taverna Plaka, Babylon Cafe and Little Bangkok.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Morningside - Lenox Park
63 Units Available
Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
2013 sqft
Located in a quiet setting just minutes from Emory University and Herbert Taylor Park. All apartments feature stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, washer and dryer. On-site cyber lounge, business center and fitness facilities.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Druid Hills
16 Units Available
Highland Square
1400 Briarcliff Rd NE, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,486
1435 sqft
A Highland Square apartment in Druid Hills, GA is opulence personified, with granite counters, extra storage space and a fully refurbished interior to boot. This new-build community features its own business center, pool and BBQ/grill.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Martin Manor
22 Units Available
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1380 sqft
Creekside community includes nature path, private garages, pool with Wi-Fi, grill area, cabanas and billiards room. Units feature dishwasher, disposal, efficient appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings and large closets. Short-term lease available.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
27 Units Available
Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with up to 4 bedrooms in a complex with a pool and gym. Near I-85. There are several restaurants within walking distance, including Mykonos Taverna.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:06pm
$
Pine Hills
41 Units Available
Avana Lenox
925 Canterbury Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1944 sqft
Buckhead Crossing Shopping Center is located near this community, but I-85 allows residents to shop and dine throughout Atlanta. Community features yoga, game room, fire pit and other activities. Units have fireplaces and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
79 Units Available
Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,954
1435 sqft
Located by Emory Point; convenient access to Decatur and Druid Hills. Units have fully-appointed kitchens with granite countertops and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy package receiving services, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Buford Highway
17 Units Available
Stone Creek at Brookhaven
1590 Northeast Expy NE, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1586 sqft
Storybook cottages surrounded by conifer trees near I-85 and I-285. Units boast ceiling fans, extra storage and bathtubs. Internet access, business center and volleyball court. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Martin Manor
23 Units Available
The Reserve at Lavista Walk
1155 Lavista Walk NE, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1405 sqft
Furnished apartments just minutes from downtown Atlanta. Leisure amenities include two swimming pools, a fitness center and an outdoor living room with BBQ grills. Housekeeping assistance and 24-hour maintenance available.
