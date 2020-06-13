353 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in North Druid Hills, GA
1 of 37
1 of 20
1 of 12
1 of 25
1 of 22
1 of 23
1 of 13
1 of 22
1 of 14
1 of 34
1 of 33
1 of 13
1 of 24
1 of 30
1 of 20
1 of 17
1 of 14
1 of 16
1 of 15
1 of 31
1 of 35
1 of 42
1 of 13
1 of 30
North Druid Hills has a bit of an identity issue. You'll find that many government agencies, shopping plazas and businesses throughout the area use the name Briarcliff instead of North Druid Hills. The local newspaper, the "North Druid Hills-Briarcliff Patch," takes the diplomatic approach, however. It uses both names.
Located in Dekalb County, Georgia, North Druid Hills didn't purposefully become its own community by getting incorporated like most cities and towns. Instead, the U.S. Census Bureau designated it as a separate place just to make counting and classifying easier. The community of Atlanta's north side is home to almost 19,000 people and has three parks, some shopping centers and a commercial district. A bit subdivision heavy, it's an overall nice place to call home but not exactly bursting with arts, culture, or nightlife.
Having trouble with Craigslist North Druid Hills? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Finding an apartment in North Druid Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.