Last updated June 13 2020

353 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in North Druid Hills, GA

Finding an apartment in North Druid Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment.
Last updated June 13
Lavista Park
14 Units Available
The Sheridan North Druid Hills
1514 Sheridan Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,070
1443 sqft
All the warmth and charm of southern-style living with modern features. Pet-friendly, furnished community that offers granite countertops and hardwood floors. Resort-style amenities include a 24-hour gym, game room and sparkling pool.
Last updated June 13
Woodland Hills
23 Units Available
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,032
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1050 sqft
Recently renovated apartments updated with modern features, including new kitchens. Pleasant complex contains a pool and gym. La Vista Park is just across the street, and nearby I-85 connects to Atlanta.
Last updated June 13
Green Hills
35 Units Available
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,179
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1335 sqft
Apartments with huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer in unit and built-in bookshelves. Easy access to bus and rail service, and I-85. Giant fitness center and swimming pool.
Last updated June 13
Lavista Park
32 Units Available
Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,232
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
1126 sqft
Luxurious one- to two-bedroom units in modern style, located near I-85, highway 42 and 13, and Loehmann's Shopping Plaza. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and patio or balcony views of courtyard and swimming pool.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13
Woodland Hills
1 Unit Available
1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast
1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1670 sqft
New renovated MCM in Woodland Hills. Situated on a quiet street, this home is located next to Emory and CDC with Midtown only a few minutes away.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13
Merry Hills
1 Unit Available
1760 Alec Place
1760 Alex Place, North Druid Hills, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2545 sqft
Convenience abounds - CDC, Emory, VA Toco Hills, and interstates/public transp. within minutes. Executive, end-unit, tri-level townhome, in a gated community overlooking the pool! Beautiful open floor plan, light and bright from all sides.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13
Merry Hills
1 Unit Available
1265 Linden Court NE
1265 Linden Ct NE, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2101 sqft
You will be impressed! Walk to Starbucks, Congregation Beth Jacob, restaurants, and parks! Enjoy intimate community of 26 townhomes in North Druid Hills.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13
Green Hills
1 Unit Available
2310 Westchester Ridge
2310 Westchester Ridge Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1323 sqft
(Property 10) - Wonderful top floor 2BR/2BA condo w/vaulted ceilings and addtl upstairs loft. Bright, clean and ready to move in.

1 of 14

Last updated June 30
Briarcliff Heights
1 Unit Available
1700 Sabastian Pt NE
1700 Sabastian Pt NE, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2200 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed, 3.5 bath TownHome in Bristol at Briarcliff! - Gorgeous and spacious layout, fantastic location, immaculate and move-in ready, upgraded finishes...
Results within 1 mile of North Druid Hills
Last updated June 13
Buford Highway
22 Units Available
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,060
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1301 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
Last updated June 13
85 Units Available
Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,563
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,627
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,959
1124 sqft
Located by Emory Point; convenient access to Decatur and Druid Hills. Units have fully-appointed kitchens with granite countertops and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy package receiving services, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Lavista Park
9 Units Available
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1125 sqft
With excellent ties to the I-85, Morgan Place Apartment Homes near La Vista, GA offers great access to local college campuses of Emory University and Georgia State University. Enjoy on-site coffee bar and internet access.
Last updated June 13
Briarcliff Heights
8 Units Available
Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1025 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartment homes located close to I-85, Buckhead and Midtown. Community has two pools, fitness center, billiards room and a dog park.
Last updated June 13
Martin Manor
24 Units Available
The Reserve at Lavista Walk
1155 Lavista Walk NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,246
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1405 sqft
Furnished apartments just minutes from downtown Atlanta. Leisure amenities include two swimming pools, a fitness center and an outdoor living room with BBQ grills. Housekeeping assistance and 24-hour maintenance available.
Last updated June 13
Martin Manor
18 Units Available
CB Lofts
2430 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,136
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1341 sqft
1-3 bedroom loft apartments with relaxing pool and outdoor area. Close to I-85 and within walking distance of many eateries, including Taverna Plaka, Babylon Cafe and Little Bangkok.
Last updated June 13
Morningside - Lenox Park
65 Units Available
Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,172
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
2013 sqft
Located in a quiet setting just minutes from Emory University and Herbert Taylor Park. All apartments feature stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, washer and dryer. On-site cyber lounge, business center and fitness facilities.
Last updated June 13
Dresden East
26 Units Available
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1176 sqft
Green-certified apartment community located in the center of an office park for an easy commute to work. Also offers convenient access to I-75 and Route 400. Apartments feature hardwood floors and modern appliances.
Last updated June 13
Clairmont Heights
3 Units Available
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,401
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely styled apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters. Get your morning started at the coffee bar before you begin your sweat session in the 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13
Druid Hills
15 Units Available
Highland Square
1400 Briarcliff Rd NE, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,432
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,477
1435 sqft
A Highland Square apartment in Druid Hills, GA is opulence personified, with granite counters, extra storage space and a fully refurbished interior to boot. This new-build community features its own business center, pool and BBQ/grill.
Last updated June 13
Medlock Park
50 Units Available
Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,136
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1179 sqft
Located minutes from I-85, I-285 and I-20, just a 20-minute drive from downtown Atlanta. Luxury community has two swimming pools, gym and grilling area. Units feature laundry, granite counters and dishwasher.
Last updated June 13
Martin Manor
31 Units Available
Helios
2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,418
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,326
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
1136 sqft
Within minutes of Georgia State Route 400, I-85 and PATH400. Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern interior finishes, gourmet kitchens and spacious closets. Residents have access to a sky lounge, saltwater pool and gym.
Last updated June 13
Martin Manor
25 Units Available
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,113
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1380 sqft
Creekside community includes nature path, private garages, pool with Wi-Fi, grill area, cabanas and billiards room. Units feature dishwasher, disposal, efficient appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings and large closets. Short-term lease available.
Last updated June 13
Drew Valley
1 Unit Available
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1450 sqft
Luxury community has beautiful landscaping, premium services, and more. Units feature granite counters, brushed nickel fixtures, and designer ceiling fans. Located close to I-85, so easy for commuters.
Last updated June 13
Pine Hills
43 Units Available
Avana Lenox
925 Canterbury Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,257
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1507 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,053
1944 sqft
Buckhead Crossing Shopping Center is located near this community, but I-85 allows residents to shop and dine throughout Atlanta. Community features yoga, game room, fire pit and other activities. Units have fireplaces and granite countertops.
City Guide for North Druid Hills, GA

North Druid Hills has a bit of an identity issue. You'll find that many government agencies, shopping plazas and businesses throughout the area use the name Briarcliff instead of North Druid Hills. The local newspaper, the "North Druid Hills-Briarcliff Patch," takes the diplomatic approach, however. It uses both names.

Located in Dekalb County, Georgia, North Druid Hills didn't purposefully become its own community by getting incorporated like most cities and towns. Instead, the U.S. Census Bureau designated it as a separate place just to make counting and classifying easier. The community of Atlanta's north side is home to almost 19,000 people and has three parks, some shopping centers and a commercial district. A bit subdivision heavy, it's an overall nice place to call home but not exactly bursting with arts, culture, or nightlife.

Having trouble with Craigslist North Druid Hills? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in North Druid Hills, GA

Finding an apartment in North Druid Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

