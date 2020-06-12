/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
325 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in North Druid Hills, GA
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
Green Hills
35 Units Available
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1125 sqft
Apartments with huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer in unit and built-in bookshelves. Easy access to bus and rail service, and I-85. Giant fitness center and swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Lavista Park
14 Units Available
The Sheridan North Druid Hills
1514 Sheridan Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1094 sqft
All the warmth and charm of southern-style living with modern features. Pet-friendly, furnished community that offers granite countertops and hardwood floors. Resort-style amenities include a 24-hour gym, game room and sparkling pool.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Woodland Hills
22 Units Available
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1050 sqft
Recently renovated apartments updated with modern features, including new kitchens. Pleasant complex contains a pool and gym. La Vista Park is just across the street, and nearby I-85 connects to Atlanta.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Lavista Park
32 Units Available
Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE, North Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
1126 sqft
Luxurious one- to two-bedroom units in modern style, located near I-85, highway 42 and 13, and Loehmann's Shopping Plaza. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and patio or balcony views of courtyard and swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Baltimore Acres
1 Unit Available
830 Castle Falls Drive NE
830 Castle Falls Drive Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
2200 sqft
Fabulous carriage home in quiet location in Victoria Estates. A very unique place to live and be close to so much! You have lots of privacy, gorgeous setting, and are close to Emory, CDC, downtown Decatur and downtown Atlanta.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Green Hills
1 Unit Available
5305 Westchester Ridge
5305 Westchester Ridge Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1323 sqft
(Property #53) Wonderful top flr 2BR/2BA condo w/vaulted ceilings and addtl upstairs loft. Bright, super clean and ready to move in.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Green Hills
1 Unit Available
2310 Westchester Ridge
2310 Westchester Ridge Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1323 sqft
(Property 10) - Wonderful top floor 2BR/2BA condo w/vaulted ceilings and addtl upstairs loft. Bright, clean and ready to move in.
Results within 1 mile of North Druid Hills
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
Drew Valley
1 Unit Available
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1450 sqft
Luxury community has beautiful landscaping, premium services, and more. Units feature granite counters, brushed nickel fixtures, and designer ceiling fans. Located close to I-85, so easy for commuters.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
27 Units Available
Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
958 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with up to 4 bedrooms in a complex with a pool and gym. Near I-85. There are several restaurants within walking distance, including Mykonos Taverna.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Medlock Park
51 Units Available
Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1179 sqft
Located minutes from I-85, I-285 and I-20, just a 20-minute drive from downtown Atlanta. Luxury community has two swimming pools, gym and grilling area. Units feature laundry, granite counters and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
Pine Hills
40 Units Available
Avana Lenox
925 Canterbury Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1507 sqft
Buckhead Crossing Shopping Center is located near this community, but I-85 allows residents to shop and dine throughout Atlanta. Community features yoga, game room, fire pit and other activities. Units have fireplaces and granite countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
Buford Highway
16 Units Available
TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1230 sqft
Luxurious and modern 1 to 3-bedroom apartments in a large, pet-friendly complex. Enjoy the pool, hot tub, playground, and gym. Nearby I-85 provides easy and quick access to Atlanta.
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
Buford Highway
21 Units Available
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1301 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
Last updated June 12 at 06:07am
64 Units Available
Clairmont Reserve
1575 Clairmont Rd, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$948
880 sqft
Located minutes from I-285 and I-85. This charming, luxury community offers a clubroom, oversized fireplace, and a fitness center. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, full-size washer, and gourmet kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Martin Manor
32 Units Available
Helios
2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
1136 sqft
Within minutes of Georgia State Route 400, I-85 and PATH400. Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern interior finishes, gourmet kitchens and spacious closets. Residents have access to a sky lounge, saltwater pool and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Martin Manor
24 Units Available
The Reserve at Lavista Walk
1155 Lavista Walk NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1207 sqft
Furnished apartments just minutes from downtown Atlanta. Leisure amenities include two swimming pools, a fitness center and an outdoor living room with BBQ grills. Housekeeping assistance and 24-hour maintenance available.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Buford Highway
13 Units Available
Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1258 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and private patio or balcony. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym, pool and internet cafe. Located close to GA-400 and I-85.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
79 Units Available
Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,959
1124 sqft
Located by Emory Point; convenient access to Decatur and Druid Hills. Units have fully-appointed kitchens with granite countertops and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy package receiving services, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Buford Highway
9 Units Available
The Pointe at Lenox Park
1900 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1000 sqft
Community near Buford Hwy shopping and I-85. Short commute to downtown. Upscale 1-2 bedroom apartments with W/D hookup, granite counters, alarm system and walk-in closets. Gated access community. Pool, fire pit.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Morningside - Lenox Park
63 Units Available
Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE, Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1301 sqft
Located in a quiet setting just minutes from Emory University and Herbert Taylor Park. All apartments feature stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, washer and dryer. On-site cyber lounge, business center and fitness facilities.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Buford Highway
14 Units Available
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
Established community in the newly formed city of Brookhaven. Adjacent to Clairmont Road and close to Buckhead and Druid Hills. Pet-friendly with a dog park. Hardwood floors, pool, 24-hour gym. Flexible lease options available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Martin Manor
20 Units Available
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1207 sqft
Creekside community includes nature path, private garages, pool with Wi-Fi, grill area, cabanas and billiards room. Units feature dishwasher, disposal, efficient appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings and large closets. Short-term lease available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Dresden East
27 Units Available
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE, Chamblee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1176 sqft
Green-certified apartment community located in the center of an office park for an easy commute to work. Also offers convenient access to I-75 and Route 400. Apartments feature hardwood floors and modern appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lavista Park
11 Units Available
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1125 sqft
With excellent ties to the I-85, Morgan Place Apartment Homes near La Vista, GA offers great access to local college campuses of Emory University and Georgia State University. Enjoy on-site coffee bar and internet access.
