Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:43 PM

359 Apartments for rent in North Druid Hills, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Druid Hills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to cle... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Lavista Park
14 Units Available
The Sheridan North Druid Hills
1514 Sheridan Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,070
1443 sqft
All the warmth and charm of southern-style living with modern features. Pet-friendly, furnished community that offers granite countertops and hardwood floors. Resort-style amenities include a 24-hour gym, game room and sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Woodland Hills
22 Units Available
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,032
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1050 sqft
Recently renovated apartments updated with modern features, including new kitchens. Pleasant complex contains a pool and gym. La Vista Park is just across the street, and nearby I-85 connects to Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Lavista Park
32 Units Available
Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,232
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
1126 sqft
Luxurious one- to two-bedroom units in modern style, located near I-85, highway 42 and 13, and Loehmann's Shopping Plaza. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and patio or balcony views of courtyard and swimming pool.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Morningside - Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1664 Briarcliff Rd
1664 Briarcliff Road Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1240 sqft
Charming Home in Great Location - 3 Bedroom, 1 bath home with hardwood floors. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless refrigerator, stainless range, stainless built-in microwave, stainless dishwasher. Very convenient location. No section 8.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Woodland Hills
1 Unit Available
1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast
1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1670 sqft
New renovated MCM in Woodland Hills. Situated on a quiet street, this home is located next to Emory and CDC with Midtown only a few minutes away.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Briarcliff Heights
1 Unit Available
1472 Ne Fama Dr
1472 Fama Dr NE, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1479 sqft
A spacious 3 bedroom and 2 bath home that was renovated and maintained to perfection by long term owner occupant. Replaced double pane windows, refinished hardwood floors, and newer HVAC system and water heater.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Merry Hills
1 Unit Available
1434 Wembley Court NE
1434 Wembley Ct NE, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3217 sqft
Stunning nearly new Townhome! Gated Community! Move-in today to new flooring throughout & freshly painted interiors! This gorgeous home features an open floor plan w/10 ft ceilings, white cabinetry in kitchen, fireside shelving, & refinished

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Merry Hills
1 Unit Available
1265 Linden Court NE
1265 Linden Ct NE, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2101 sqft
You will be impressed! Walk to Starbucks, Congregation Beth Jacob, restaurants, and parks! Enjoy intimate community of 26 townhomes in North Druid Hills.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Green Hills
1 Unit Available
1886 Timothy Dr
1886 Timothy Drive Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2002 sqft
Perfect Location! Nice, Quiet Neighborhood. Convenient to I-85, Emory, CDC, & Brookhaven. This Wonderful Split Level Home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, New Carpet, Granite Counter Tops, Hardwood Floors, 2 Car Carport and Sits ona 1/2 Acre Lot.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Woodland Hills
1 Unit Available
960 Milledge Place NE
960 Milledge Place Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1528 sqft
Bright and Clean 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Well Maintained Split-Level Home with Hardwood Floors. Appliances Include Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, Dishwasher.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Green Hills
1 Unit Available
2310 Westchester Ridge
2310 Westchester Ridge Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1323 sqft
(Property 10) - Wonderful top floor 2BR/2BA condo w/vaulted ceilings and addtl upstairs loft. Bright, clean and ready to move in.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Merry Hills
1 Unit Available
1295 Linden Court NE
1295 Linden Ct NE, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2377 sqft
Large upgraded end unit perfect for entertaining! Walk to Starbucks, Congregation Beth Jacob, restaurants, and parks! Enjoy intimate community of 26 townhomes in North Druid Hills.

1 of 14

Last updated June 30 at 08:44am
Briarcliff Heights
1 Unit Available
1700 Sabastian Pt NE
1700 Sabastian Pt NE, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2200 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed, 3.5 bath TownHome in Bristol at Briarcliff! - Gorgeous and spacious layout, fantastic location, immaculate and move-in ready, upgraded finishes...
Results within 1 mile of North Druid Hills
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
Drew Valley
1 Unit Available
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1450 sqft
Luxury community has beautiful landscaping, premium services, and more. Units feature granite counters, brushed nickel fixtures, and designer ceiling fans. Located close to I-85, so easy for commuters.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
$
Pine Hills
44 Units Available
Avana Lenox
925 Canterbury Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,257
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1507 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,053
1944 sqft
Buckhead Crossing Shopping Center is located near this community, but I-85 allows residents to shop and dine throughout Atlanta. Community features yoga, game room, fire pit and other activities. Units have fireplaces and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Martin Manor
32 Units Available
Helios
2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,418
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,326
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
1136 sqft
Within minutes of Georgia State Route 400, I-85 and PATH400. Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern interior finishes, gourmet kitchens and spacious closets. Residents have access to a sky lounge, saltwater pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Buford Highway
13 Units Available
Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,318
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1258 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and private patio or balcony. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym, pool and internet cafe. Located close to GA-400 and I-85.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Medlock Park
49 Units Available
Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,136
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1179 sqft
Located minutes from I-85, I-285 and I-20, just a 20-minute drive from downtown Atlanta. Luxury community has two swimming pools, gym and grilling area. Units feature laundry, granite counters and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
18 Units Available
Cortland 3131
3131 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1011 sqft
This community's outdoor amenities include cabanas, a pool, and an outdoor kitchen. Midtown Atlanta is a short drive, but Toco Hills Promenade is minutes away. Back home, recently renovated, pet-friendly units have granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Morningside - Lenox Park
63 Units Available
Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,172
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
2013 sqft
Located in a quiet setting just minutes from Emory University and Herbert Taylor Park. All apartments feature stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, washer and dryer. On-site cyber lounge, business center and fitness facilities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Lavista Park
9 Units Available
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1125 sqft
With excellent ties to the I-85, Morgan Place Apartment Homes near La Vista, GA offers great access to local college campuses of Emory University and Georgia State University. Enjoy on-site coffee bar and internet access.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Martin Manor
24 Units Available
The Reserve at Lavista Walk
1155 Lavista Walk NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,246
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1405 sqft
Furnished apartments just minutes from downtown Atlanta. Leisure amenities include two swimming pools, a fitness center and an outdoor living room with BBQ grills. Housekeeping assistance and 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Martin Manor
17 Units Available
CB Lofts
2430 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,136
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1341 sqft
1-3 bedroom loft apartments with relaxing pool and outdoor area. Close to I-85 and within walking distance of many eateries, including Taverna Plaka, Babylon Cafe and Little Bangkok.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Dresden East
23 Units Available
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1176 sqft
Green-certified apartment community located in the center of an office park for an easy commute to work. Also offers convenient access to I-75 and Route 400. Apartments feature hardwood floors and modern appliances.
City Guide for North Druid Hills, GA

North Druid Hills has a bit of an identity issue. You'll find that many government agencies, shopping plazas and businesses throughout the area use the name Briarcliff instead of North Druid Hills. The local newspaper, the "North Druid Hills-Briarcliff Patch," takes the diplomatic approach, however. It uses both names.

Located in Dekalb County, Georgia, North Druid Hills didn't purposefully become its own community by getting incorporated like most cities and towns. Instead, the U.S. Census Bureau designated it as a separate place just to make counting and classifying easier. The community of Atlanta's north side is home to almost 19,000 people and has three parks, some shopping centers and a commercial district. A bit subdivision heavy, it's an overall nice place to call home but not exactly bursting with arts, culture, or nightlife.

Having trouble with Craigslist North Druid Hills? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in North Druid Hills, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Druid Hills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

