1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:37 PM
311 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Druid Hills, GA
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Lavista Park
14 Units Available
The Sheridan North Druid Hills
1514 Sheridan Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
752 sqft
All the warmth and charm of southern-style living with modern features. Pet-friendly, furnished community that offers granite countertops and hardwood floors. Resort-style amenities include a 24-hour gym, game room and sparkling pool.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Woodland Hills
22 Units Available
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,032
690 sqft
Recently renovated apartments updated with modern features, including new kitchens. Pleasant complex contains a pool and gym. La Vista Park is just across the street, and nearby I-85 connects to Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
Green Hills
33 Units Available
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,179
790 sqft
Apartments with huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer in unit and built-in bookshelves. Easy access to bus and rail service, and I-85. Giant fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Lavista Park
32 Units Available
Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,232
743 sqft
Luxurious one- to two-bedroom units in modern style, located near I-85, highway 42 and 13, and Loehmann's Shopping Plaza. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and patio or balcony views of courtyard and swimming pool.
Results within 1 mile of North Druid Hills
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Briarcliff Heights
8 Units Available
Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,192
671 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartment homes located close to I-85, Buckhead and Midtown. Community has two pools, fitness center, billiards room and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Dresden East
24 Units Available
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
785 sqft
Green-certified apartment community located in the center of an office park for an easy commute to work. Also offers convenient access to I-75 and Route 400. Apartments feature hardwood floors and modern appliances.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Martin Manor
32 Units Available
Helios
2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,326
819 sqft
Within minutes of Georgia State Route 400, I-85 and PATH400. Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern interior finishes, gourmet kitchens and spacious closets. Residents have access to a sky lounge, saltwater pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Martin Manor
24 Units Available
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,118
854 sqft
Creekside community includes nature path, private garages, pool with Wi-Fi, grill area, cabanas and billiards room. Units feature dishwasher, disposal, efficient appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings and large closets. Short-term lease available.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
$
Pine Hills
44 Units Available
Avana Lenox
925 Canterbury Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,257
878 sqft
Buckhead Crossing Shopping Center is located near this community, but I-85 allows residents to shop and dine throughout Atlanta. Community features yoga, game room, fire pit and other activities. Units have fireplaces and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Buford Highway
13 Units Available
Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,318
864 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and private patio or balcony. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym, pool and internet cafe. Located close to GA-400 and I-85.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Medlock Park
49 Units Available
Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,136
669 sqft
Located minutes from I-85, I-285 and I-20, just a 20-minute drive from downtown Atlanta. Luxury community has two swimming pools, gym and grilling area. Units feature laundry, granite counters and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:59pm
$
Buford Highway
16 Units Available
TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,111
780 sqft
Luxurious and modern 1 to 3-bedroom apartments in a large, pet-friendly complex. Enjoy the pool, hot tub, playground, and gym. Nearby I-85 provides easy and quick access to Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
18 Units Available
Cortland 3131
3131 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
717 sqft
This community's outdoor amenities include cabanas, a pool, and an outdoor kitchen. Midtown Atlanta is a short drive, but Toco Hills Promenade is minutes away. Back home, recently renovated, pet-friendly units have granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
Buford Highway
22 Units Available
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,159
850 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
85 Units Available
Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,627
755 sqft
Located by Emory Point; convenient access to Decatur and Druid Hills. Units have fully-appointed kitchens with granite countertops and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy package receiving services, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Lavista Park
9 Units Available
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
650 sqft
With excellent ties to the I-85, Morgan Place Apartment Homes near La Vista, GA offers great access to local college campuses of Emory University and Georgia State University. Enjoy on-site coffee bar and internet access.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Martin Manor
24 Units Available
The Reserve at Lavista Walk
1155 Lavista Walk NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,246
714 sqft
Furnished apartments just minutes from downtown Atlanta. Leisure amenities include two swimming pools, a fitness center and an outdoor living room with BBQ grills. Housekeeping assistance and 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Martin Manor
17 Units Available
CB Lofts
2430 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,136
774 sqft
1-3 bedroom loft apartments with relaxing pool and outdoor area. Close to I-85 and within walking distance of many eateries, including Taverna Plaka, Babylon Cafe and Little Bangkok.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Morningside - Lenox Park
63 Units Available
Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,172
760 sqft
Located in a quiet setting just minutes from Emory University and Herbert Taylor Park. All apartments feature stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, washer and dryer. On-site cyber lounge, business center and fitness facilities.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
24 Units Available
Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
770 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with up to 4 bedrooms in a complex with a pool and gym. Near I-85. There are several restaurants within walking distance, including Mykonos Taverna.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Martin Manor
99 Units Available
Accent 2050
2050 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
746 sqft
Welcome to artfully styled living at Accent 2050, where each day allows you to Live Beyond The Canvas! We offer brand new one and two bedroom apartment homes featuring, custom kitchens, quartz or marble countertops, stainless steel appliance
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
62 Units Available
Clairmont Reserve
1575 Clairmont Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,326
835 sqft
Located minutes from I-285 and I-85. This charming, luxury community offers a clubroom, oversized fireplace, and a fitness center. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, full-size washer, and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Lindbergh - Morosgo
53 Units Available
Newbergh ATL
761 Morosgo Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
868 sqft
Newbergh ATL. Experience the revival. Lindbergh is changing. Experience the evolution that is Newbergh ATL. We’re turning up the volume of a once happening scene and introducing Atlanta’s newest apartment experience.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Buford Highway
9 Units Available
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
764 sqft
Established community in the newly formed city of Brookhaven. Adjacent to Clairmont Road and close to Buckhead and Druid Hills. Pet-friendly with a dog park. Hardwood floors, pool, 24-hour gym. Flexible lease options available.
