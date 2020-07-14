Amenities
Sloan Square, situated in upscale Atlanta, offers apartment living at its finest - a thriving community featuring modern and spacious studios, one, and two-bedroom apartment homes. Luxury can be found throughout, starting with our updated chef-style kitchens, crown molding, wide-planked vinyl wood flooring in select units, and a washer and dryer in every home. Beautifully landscaped grounds create a delightful park-like environment. Sloan Square Apartment Homes are also just a short distance away from Emory University & the CDC. Peachtree and Buckhead are only minutes away - renowned as dining, shopping, and entertainment hubs; or stay closer to home and enjoy our state-of-the-art amenities, including two lap pools and a well-equipped fitness center. At Sloan Square Apartment Homes, we have gone well beyond the ordinary to bring you an extraordinary style of living.