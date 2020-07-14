All apartments in North Druid Hills
Sloan Square

1555 Lavista Rd NE · (762) 821-0470
Location

1555 Lavista Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Woodland Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3109 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,181

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 6010 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,201

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 6102 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,206

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4101 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,503

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 7104 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,503

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 8002 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sloan Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
hot tub
Sloan Square, situated in upscale Atlanta, offers apartment living at its finest - a thriving community featuring modern and spacious studios, one, and two-bedroom apartment homes. Luxury can be found throughout, starting with our updated chef-style kitchens, crown molding, wide-planked vinyl wood flooring in select units, and a washer and dryer in every home. Beautifully landscaped grounds create a delightful park-like environment. Sloan Square Apartment Homes are also just a short distance away from Emory University & the CDC. Peachtree and Buckhead are only minutes away - renowned as dining, shopping, and entertainment hubs; or stay closer to home and enjoy our state-of-the-art amenities, including two lap pools and a well-equipped fitness center. At Sloan Square Apartment Homes, we have gone well beyond the ordinary to bring you an extraordinary style of living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $99 per applicant
Deposit: $199-299
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: No
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Restricted breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, Dogo Argentino, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Please call our leasing office for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sloan Square have any available units?
Sloan Square has 15 units available starting at $1,181 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sloan Square have?
Some of Sloan Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sloan Square currently offering any rent specials?
Sloan Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sloan Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Sloan Square is pet friendly.
Does Sloan Square offer parking?
Yes, Sloan Square offers parking.
Does Sloan Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sloan Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sloan Square have a pool?
Yes, Sloan Square has a pool.
Does Sloan Square have accessible units?
No, Sloan Square does not have accessible units.
Does Sloan Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sloan Square has units with dishwashers.
Does Sloan Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sloan Square has units with air conditioning.
