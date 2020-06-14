310 Apartments for rent in North Druid Hills, GA with gym
North Druid Hills has a bit of an identity issue. You'll find that many government agencies, shopping plazas and businesses throughout the area use the name Briarcliff instead of North Druid Hills. The local newspaper, the "North Druid Hills-Briarcliff Patch," takes the diplomatic approach, however. It uses both names.
Located in Dekalb County, Georgia, North Druid Hills didn't purposefully become its own community by getting incorporated like most cities and towns. Instead, the U.S. Census Bureau designated it as a separate place just to make counting and classifying easier. The community of Atlanta's north side is home to almost 19,000 people and has three parks, some shopping centers and a commercial district. A bit subdivision heavy, it's an overall nice place to call home but not exactly bursting with arts, culture, or nightlife.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to North Druid Hills renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.