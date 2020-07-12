/
woodland hills
623 Apartments for rent in Woodland Hills, North Druid Hills, GA
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
15 Units Available
The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1312 sqft
With easy access to I-85 and close to shopping malls, Little Five Points and Fox Theatre, this apartment community shines with walk-in closets, fireplaces and sunrooms. Pet owners will love the fenced-in bark park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Briarcliff Apartment Homes
7000 Briarcliff Gables Cir NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
964 sqft
Convenient location near CDC and I-85. In-unit laundry, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse and courtyard. Roommate matching available. Dog park, sports courts and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
15 Units Available
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1050 sqft
Recently renovated apartments updated with modern features, including new kitchens. Pleasant complex contains a pool and gym. La Vista Park is just across the street, and nearby I-85 connects to Atlanta.
Last updated July 2 at 07:42pm
1 Unit Available
1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast
1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1670 sqft
New renovated MCM in Woodland Hills. Situated on a quiet street, this home is located next to Emory and CDC with Midtown only a few minutes away.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1380 Arnold Ave
1380 Arnold Avenue Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1402 sqft
THIS IS A OUTSTANDING HOME, PERFECT FLOOR PLAN AND SUCH A BIG BACK YARD WITH A SHED, FRONT AND BACK DECKS. SERIOUS APPLICANTS ONLY THAT ARE WELL QUALIFIED WILL BE CONSIDERED. WILL NOT LAST LONG!
Results within 1 mile of Woodland Hills
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
42 Units Available
Helios
2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,406
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,341
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1136 sqft
Within minutes of Georgia State Route 400, I-85 and PATH400. Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern interior finishes, gourmet kitchens and spacious closets. Residents have access to a sky lounge, saltwater pool and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Creekside community includes nature path, private garages, pool with Wi-Fi, grill area, cabanas and billiards room. Units feature dishwasher, disposal, efficient appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings and large closets. Short-term lease available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
52 Units Available
Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,142
2013 sqft
Located in a quiet setting just minutes from Emory University and Herbert Taylor Park. All apartments feature stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, washer and dryer. On-site cyber lounge, business center and fitness facilities.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
19 Units Available
The Sheridan North Druid Hills
1514 Sheridan Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,840
1443 sqft
All the warmth and charm of southern-style living with modern features. Pet-friendly, furnished community that offers granite countertops and hardwood floors. Resort-style amenities include a 24-hour gym, game room and sparkling pool.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
109 Units Available
Legacy at Druid Hills
1491 Druid Valley Drive, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$954
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1332 sqft
Spacious layouts. Modern kitchens with dark cabinets, stone counters, black appliances and glass tile backsplashes. Patio or balcony available. Close proximity to entertainment, restaurants and retail.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
159 Units Available
Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,366
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,361
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,307
1149 sqft
Located by Emory Point; convenient access to Decatur and Druid Hills. Units have fully-appointed kitchens with granite countertops and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy package receiving services, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
CB Lofts
2430 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,082
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,732
1346 sqft
1-3 bedroom loft apartments with relaxing pool and outdoor area. Close to I-85 and within walking distance of many eateries, including Taverna Plaka, Babylon Cafe and Little Bangkok.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
The Reserve at Lavista Walk
1155 Lavista Walk NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,251
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1405 sqft
Furnished apartments just minutes from downtown Atlanta. Leisure amenities include two swimming pools, a fitness center and an outdoor living room with BBQ grills. Housekeeping assistance and 24-hour maintenance available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1125 sqft
With excellent ties to the I-85, Morgan Place Apartment Homes near La Vista, GA offers great access to local college campuses of Emory University and Georgia State University. Enjoy on-site coffee bar and internet access.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Belara
1570 Sheridan Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,194
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living has never looked so good! Stylish interiors feature available tile backsplashes and unique hardwood flooring. Enjoy stress-free living at the pool or tennis court and convenient access to MARTA and Emory Shuttle.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Highland Square
1400 Briarcliff Rd NE, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,507
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,874
1435 sqft
A Highland Square apartment in Druid Hills, GA is opulence personified, with granite counters, extra storage space and a fully refurbished interior to boot. This new-build community features its own business center, pool and BBQ/grill.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
136 Units Available
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,409
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,538
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1099 sqft
Take it all in at Oleander, where every space is crafted to suit your lifestyle. Unwind and watch the sunset while playing around of fetch in the dog park, or get energized in our fully-equipped fitness club.
Last updated March 18 at 09:16pm
12 Units Available
The Sidney at Morningside
1295 E Rock Springs Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$2,252
1259 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,247
1356 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1467 sqft
Sophisticated apartments with large bathrooms, granite counters and hardwood floors. Play shuffleboard or pool with your friends, or spend time in the great outdoors at nearby Herbert Taylor Park.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
995 Sibley Lane NE
995 Sibley Ln NE, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2050 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 3 Story Townhome in Buckhead Park at Lenox - Large beautiful three story townhome in Buckhead Park at Lenox, convenient to Buckhead shopping and restaurants, MARTA and all major interstates.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1664 Briarcliff Rd
1664 Briarcliff Road Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1240 sqft
Charming Home in Great Location - 3 Bedroom, 1 bath home with hardwood floors. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless refrigerator, stainless range, stainless built-in microwave, stainless dishwasher. Very convenient location. No section 8.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
2299 Pembrook Plaza North East
2299 Pembrook Pl NE, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1442 sqft
Just reduced! This home is located in a prime location close to shopping, interstates, and everything you need! The neighborhood is quiet and full of beautiful established trees.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10 executive park west ne
10 Executive Park West NE, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
Oleander Promo Code: 10-O - Property Id: 312783 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat. Appointments Only Sunday - Closed We answer every time.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE Unit #227
711 Cosmopolitan Drive, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
711 Cosmopolitan Drive NE Unit #227 Available 08/01/20 You can't miss this one! - COMING SOON! Will be available first week of August! Cosmopolitan at Lindbergh, prime location @ Piedmont & Lindbergh.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2745 Lenox Road NE
2745 Lenox Road, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
3638 sqft
Buckhead House in gated community. Spacious kitchen w/ high-end appliances, breakfast bar, center island, casual dining area & view to the great room. Main floor office could be a playroom, guest suite or formal sitting area.
