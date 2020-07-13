Apartment List
/
GA
/
north druid hills
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:25 AM

536 Apartments for rent in North Druid Hills, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Druid Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
30 Units Available
Green Hills
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,319
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1335 sqft
Apartments with huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer in unit and built-in bookshelves. Easy access to bus and rail service, and I-85. Giant fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
19 Units Available
Lavista Park
The Sheridan North Druid Hills
1514 Sheridan Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,840
1443 sqft
All the warmth and charm of southern-style living with modern features. Pet-friendly, furnished community that offers granite countertops and hardwood floors. Resort-style amenities include a 24-hour gym, game room and sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
15 Units Available
Woodland Hills
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1050 sqft
Recently renovated apartments updated with modern features, including new kitchens. Pleasant complex contains a pool and gym. La Vista Park is just across the street, and nearby I-85 connects to Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
31 Units Available
Lavista Park
Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1126 sqft
Luxurious one- to two-bedroom units in modern style, located near I-85, highway 42 and 13, and Loehmann's Shopping Plaza. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and patio or balcony views of courtyard and swimming pool.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Green Hills
1425 Westchester Ridge NE
1425 Westchester Ridge Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1225 sqft
1425 Westchester Ridge NE Available 08/01/20 2 bed/1 bath with loft Condo - Enclave at Briarcliff - This beautiful condo features include, stainless steal appliances, wood floors in main living area, loft area, open floor plan, and amenities such as

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Green Hills
2305 Westchester Ridge NE
2305 Westchester Ridge Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1323 sqft
Close-in gated community has tennis courts, pool, clubhouse with fitness and business centers. 3rd floor walk-up.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Green Hills
1645 Executive Park Lane NE
1645 Executive Park Lane Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1728 sqft
Rare opportunity in highly sought after area of City of Brookhaven. Completely renovated home that features hardwoods throughout, modern colors, granite, upgraded bathrooms, etc. Unit is in outstanding condition.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Green Hills
2310 Westchester Ridge
2310 Westchester Ridge Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1323 sqft
(Property 10) - Wonderful top floor 2BR/2BA condo w/vaulted ceilings and addtl upstairs loft. Bright, clean and ready to move in.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Green Hills
1682 Summit Glen Lane NE
1682 Summit Glen Lane Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2935 sqft
Beautiful home in the Lakeside/Sagamore school district. Conveniently located to I-85 with easy access to Emory/CDC, Buckhead, Downtown and Midtown. This cul de sac home features 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths with a large master suite.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Briarcliff Heights
1643 Emory Place Drive NE
1643 Emory Place Northeast Drive, North Druid Hills, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2639 sqft
Exquisite Built Townhouse. Located mins to Emory, Downtown, Midtown Atlanta. Beautiful Bright and Airy Floorplan! Separate Living and Family Rooms. Large Dining Area. Large Deck off Kitchen/Family Room overlooking church grounds next door.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Briarcliff Heights
1472 Fama Dr
1472 Fama Drive Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1479 sqft
A spacious 3 bedroom and 2 bath home that was renovated and maintained to perfection by long term owner occupant. Replaced double pane windows, refinished hardwood floors, and newer HVAC system and water heater.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Merry Hills
1434 Wembley Court NE
1434 Wembley Ct NE, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3217 sqft
Stunning nearly new Townhome! Gated Community! Move-in today to new flooring throughout & freshly painted interiors! This gorgeous home features an open floor plan w/10 ft ceilings, white cabinetry in kitchen, fireside shelving, & refinished

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Green Hills
1886 Timothy Dr
1886 Timothy Drive Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2002 sqft
Perfect Location! Nice, Quiet Neighborhood. Convenient to I-85, Emory, CDC, & Brookhaven. This Wonderful Split Level Home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, New Carpet, Granite Counter Tops, Hardwood Floors, 2 Car Carport and Sits ona 1/2 Acre Lot.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Baltimore Acres
830 Castle Falls Drive NE
830 Castle Falls Drive Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
2200 sqft
Fabulous carriage home in quiet location in Victoria Estates. A very unique place to live and be close to so much! You have lots of privacy, gorgeous setting, and are close to Emory, CDC, downtown Decatur and downtown Atlanta.

1 of 14

Last updated June 30 at 08:44am
1 Unit Available
Briarcliff Heights
1700 Sabastian Pt NE
1700 Sabastian Pt NE, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2200 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed, 3.5 bath TownHome in Bristol at Briarcliff! - Gorgeous and spacious layout, fantastic location, immaculate and move-in ready, upgraded finishes...

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills
1380 Arnold Ave
1380 Arnold Avenue Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1402 sqft
THIS IS A OUTSTANDING HOME, PERFECT FLOOR PLAN AND SUCH A BIG BACK YARD WITH A SHED, FRONT AND BACK DECKS. SERIOUS APPLICANTS ONLY THAT ARE WELL QUALIFIED WILL BE CONSIDERED. WILL NOT LAST LONG!
Results within 1 mile of North Druid Hills
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
158 Units Available
Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,366
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,361
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,307
1149 sqft
Located by Emory Point; convenient access to Decatur and Druid Hills. Units have fully-appointed kitchens with granite countertops and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy package receiving services, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
42 Units Available
Martin Manor
Helios
2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,406
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,341
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1136 sqft
Within minutes of Georgia State Route 400, I-85 and PATH400. Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern interior finishes, gourmet kitchens and spacious closets. Residents have access to a sky lounge, saltwater pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
38 Units Available
Clairmont Reserve
1575 Clairmont Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,326
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
880 sqft
Located minutes from I-285 and I-85. This charming, luxury community offers a clubroom, oversized fireplace, and a fitness center. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, full-size washer, and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
18 Units Available
Martin Manor
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Creekside community includes nature path, private garages, pool with Wi-Fi, grill area, cabanas and billiards room. Units feature dishwasher, disposal, efficient appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings and large closets. Short-term lease available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
27 Units Available
Dresden East
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,066
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1176 sqft
Green-certified apartment community located in the center of an office park for an easy commute to work. Also offers convenient access to I-75 and Route 400. Apartments feature hardwood floors and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
52 Units Available
Morningside - Lenox Park
Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,142
2013 sqft
Located in a quiet setting just minutes from Emory University and Herbert Taylor Park. All apartments feature stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, washer and dryer. On-site cyber lounge, business center and fitness facilities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
17 Units Available
Buford Highway
Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,284
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
1258 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and private patio or balcony. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym, pool and internet cafe. Located close to GA-400 and I-85.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
46 Units Available
Pine Hills
Avana Lenox
925 Canterbury Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,288
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
1523 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,303
1944 sqft
Buckhead Crossing Shopping Center is located near this community, but I-85 allows residents to shop and dine throughout Atlanta. Community features yoga, game room, fire pit and other activities. Units have fireplaces and granite countertops.
City Guide for North Druid Hills, GA

North Druid Hills has a bit of an identity issue. You'll find that many government agencies, shopping plazas and businesses throughout the area use the name Briarcliff instead of North Druid Hills. The local newspaper, the "North Druid Hills-Briarcliff Patch," takes the diplomatic approach, however. It uses both names.

Located in Dekalb County, Georgia, North Druid Hills didn't purposefully become its own community by getting incorporated like most cities and towns. Instead, the U.S. Census Bureau designated it as a separate place just to make counting and classifying easier. The community of Atlanta's north side is home to almost 19,000 people and has three parks, some shopping centers and a commercial district. A bit subdivision heavy, it's an overall nice place to call home but not exactly bursting with arts, culture, or nightlife.

Having trouble with Craigslist North Druid Hills? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in North Druid Hills, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Druid Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

North Druid Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Druid Hills 2 BedroomsNorth Druid Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Druid Hills 3 BedroomsNorth Druid Hills Accessible Apartments
North Druid Hills Apartments with BalconyNorth Druid Hills Apartments with GarageNorth Druid Hills Apartments with GymNorth Druid Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Druid Hills Apartments with Parking
North Druid Hills Apartments with PoolNorth Druid Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerNorth Druid Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Druid Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GA
Fayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lavista ParkBriarcliff Heights
Woodland HillsMerry Hills
Green Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College