Home
/
North Druid Hills, GA
/
1128 Mason Woods Drive NE
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:37 AM

1128 Mason Woods Drive NE

1128 Mason Woods Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1128 Mason Woods Drive Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Mason Mill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Updated ranch on quiet dead-end street across from W.D. Thomson Dekalb County Park. Renovated kitchen with stained wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave, island with utility sink and breakfast bar. Separate dining room with period chandelier and butler's pantry. Family room with built-in cabinets, gas log fireplace and french door w/side transoms to back yard. Entry area, front porch, back screened porch. 2 car carport with electronic gate. Hardwood floors, energy efficient windows, open floor plan, washer/dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 Mason Woods Drive NE have any available units?
1128 Mason Woods Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1128 Mason Woods Drive NE have?
Some of 1128 Mason Woods Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1128 Mason Woods Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1128 Mason Woods Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 Mason Woods Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 1128 Mason Woods Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1128 Mason Woods Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 1128 Mason Woods Drive NE offers parking.
Does 1128 Mason Woods Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1128 Mason Woods Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 Mason Woods Drive NE have a pool?
No, 1128 Mason Woods Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 1128 Mason Woods Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1128 Mason Woods Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 Mason Woods Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1128 Mason Woods Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1128 Mason Woods Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1128 Mason Woods Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
