Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1145 Arbordale Drive

1145 Arbordale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1145 Arbordale Drive, North Decatur, GA 30033
North Druid Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Renovated hilltop brick ranch with open floor plan. Master bedroom addition features a walk-in closet, trey ceiling w/fan light, and french doors to deck. Master bath has wonderful tiled shower and double vanity. Renovated kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, Wolf range/oven, French refrigerator, and pantry. Paneled family room/office, large unfinished basement with concrete floor and high ceilings. Deck overlooking well landscaped and fenced back yard, side patio as well. 2 car carport, hardwood floors, close to North Dekalb Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 Arbordale Drive have any available units?
1145 Arbordale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 1145 Arbordale Drive have?
Some of 1145 Arbordale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1145 Arbordale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1145 Arbordale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 Arbordale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1145 Arbordale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 1145 Arbordale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1145 Arbordale Drive offers parking.
Does 1145 Arbordale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1145 Arbordale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 Arbordale Drive have a pool?
No, 1145 Arbordale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1145 Arbordale Drive have accessible units?
No, 1145 Arbordale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 Arbordale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1145 Arbordale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1145 Arbordale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1145 Arbordale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
