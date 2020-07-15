1145 Arbordale Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Renovated hilltop brick ranch with open floor plan. Master bedroom addition features a walk-in closet, trey ceiling w/fan light, and french doors to deck. Master bath has wonderful tiled shower and double vanity. Renovated kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, Wolf range/oven, French refrigerator, and pantry. Paneled family room/office, large unfinished basement with concrete floor and high ceilings. Deck overlooking well landscaped and fenced back yard, side patio as well. 2 car carport, hardwood floors, close to North Dekalb Mall.