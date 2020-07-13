Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym playground pool package receiving parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill e-payments guest parking hot tub online portal

Sedona Falls' location, pricing and the personable team creates a winning combination. We offer one and two bedroom apartment homes with distinct upgrades. Our relaxing pool and fitness center will keep you busy in your free time. We are centrally located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Minutes from I-75, Cobb Parkway, the new Braves Stadium, KSU and downtown Marietta.