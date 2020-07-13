All apartments in Marietta
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:06 AM

Sedona Falls

Open Now until 5:30pm
1717 Waterfall Village Dr SE · (770) 691-5730
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1717 Waterfall Village Dr SE, Marietta, GA 30067

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1708E · Avail. Sep 5

$1,027

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 1750G · Avail. Sep 8

$1,027

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 1708J · Avail. Sep 8

$1,027

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sedona Falls.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
playground
pool
package receiving
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
Sedona Falls' location, pricing and the personable team creates a winning combination.  We offer one and two bedroom apartment homes with distinct upgrades. Our relaxing pool and fitness center will keep you busy in your free time. We are centrally located close to shopping, dining and entertainment.  Minutes from I-75, Cobb Parkway, the new Braves Stadium, KSU and downtown Marietta.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per adult
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 500.00
rent: 30.00
limit: 2
restrictions: We are a pet-friendly community, which welcomes 2 pets per apartment home. There is a $300.00 pet fee, per pet, due at move-in. Monthly pet rent is $15.00, per pet. Please call our Leasing Office for complete Pet Policy information
Parking Details: Surface lot. We offer surface lot parking. First come, first served. Please call us for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Sedona Falls have any available units?
Sedona Falls has 3 units available starting at $1,027 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sedona Falls have?
Some of Sedona Falls's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sedona Falls currently offering any rent specials?
Sedona Falls is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sedona Falls pet-friendly?
Yes, Sedona Falls is pet friendly.
Does Sedona Falls offer parking?
Yes, Sedona Falls offers parking.
Does Sedona Falls have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sedona Falls does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sedona Falls have a pool?
Yes, Sedona Falls has a pool.
Does Sedona Falls have accessible units?
No, Sedona Falls does not have accessible units.
Does Sedona Falls have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sedona Falls has units with dishwashers.
Does Sedona Falls have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sedona Falls has units with air conditioning.

