Sedona Falls.

Lease Length: 3 months, 6-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per adult
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 500.00
rent: 30.00
limit: 2
restrictions: We are a pet-friendly community, which welcomes 2 pets per apartment home. There is a $300.00 pet fee, per pet, due at move-in. Monthly pet rent is $15.00, per pet. Please call our Leasing Office for complete Pet Policy information
Parking Details: Surface lot. We offer surface lot parking. First come, first served. Please call us for more information.