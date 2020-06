Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities playground tennis court

910 Westland Dr. - Welcome home. Large 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex close to Marietta Square. Backyard fenced with a 6ft privacy fence. Outdoor storage closet. Hardwood floors in the large living room with a fireplace. New carpet in the bedrooms. The neighborhood is walking distance to Marietta's Laurel Park. The park has 2 ponds, walking trails, playgrounds, and tennis courts.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4600325)