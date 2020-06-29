All apartments in Marietta
Find more places like 808 Meadow Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
808 Meadow Place
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

808 Meadow Place

808 Meadow Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marietta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

808 Meadow Place Northeast, Marietta, GA 30062

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice home in Marietta! - Cute 3 beds & 2 baths in Marietta! Fresh new paint throughout the house and new carpet. Spacious family room. Minutes from I-75, Marietta Square, shopping and transportation.Large fenced in backyard. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.

(RLNE3350141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Meadow Place have any available units?
808 Meadow Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
Is 808 Meadow Place currently offering any rent specials?
808 Meadow Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Meadow Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 Meadow Place is pet friendly.
Does 808 Meadow Place offer parking?
No, 808 Meadow Place does not offer parking.
Does 808 Meadow Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Meadow Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Meadow Place have a pool?
No, 808 Meadow Place does not have a pool.
Does 808 Meadow Place have accessible units?
No, 808 Meadow Place does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Meadow Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 Meadow Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 Meadow Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 Meadow Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Walton at Columns Drive
3702 River Heights Xing SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Wood Pointe
1001 Burnt Hickory Rd NW
Marietta, GA 30064
Lantern Ridge
1810 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
The Knolls
1675 Roswell Rd NE
Marietta, GA 30062
Cortland East Cobb
2085 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
Columns at Bentley Manor
2600 Bentley Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Preserve at Terrell Mill
1550 Terrell Mill Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Life at West Cobb
2665 Favor Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30060

Similar Pages

Marietta 1 BedroomsMarietta 2 Bedrooms
Marietta Apartments with PoolMarietta Pet Friendly Places
Marietta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Powers Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Life UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College