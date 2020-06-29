808 Meadow Place

Amenities

Nice home in Marietta! - Cute 3 beds & 2 baths in Marietta! Fresh new paint throughout the house and new carpet. Spacious family room. Minutes from I-75, Marietta Square, shopping and transportation.Large fenced in backyard. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.



(RLNE3350141)