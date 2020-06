Amenities

conference room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities conference room

For more information, contact Doris Patterson at (770) 653-5932. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6591177 to view more pictures of this property. Great location. Featuring a reception area, four offices. One office could be used for a conference room. Two baths and small efficiency kitchen. Perfect for your growing business.