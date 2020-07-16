723 Twin Brooks Court South East

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

Huge private Townhome w/ 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, and a basement. Recently Renovated. Room to spread with 3 living areas! Must see this home to believe! Plenty of kitchen space w/ stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Plenty of storage space. Backyard deck which covers the length of this roomy house. Newly renovated rooms, House comes with all appliances, hardwood floors and beautiful tile in the basement. Also, Wood burning fireplace...A must see!!! Call for an appointment to view your next home-404-609-0152. Agent- BK Sabet