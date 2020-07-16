All apartments in Marietta
723 Twin Brooks Court South East
Last updated July 11 2020 at 5:31 PM

723 Twin Brooks Court · (404) 609-0152
Location

723 Twin Brooks Court, Marietta, GA 30067

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1614 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Huge private Townhome w/ 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, and a basement. Recently Renovated. Room to spread with 3 living areas! Must see this home to believe! Plenty of kitchen space w/ stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Plenty of storage space. Backyard deck which covers the length of this roomy house. Newly renovated rooms, House comes with all appliances, hardwood floors and beautiful tile in the basement. Also, Wood burning fireplace...A must see!!! Call for an appointment to view your next home-404-609-0152. Agent- BK Sabet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 Twin Brooks Court South East have any available units?
723 Twin Brooks Court South East has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 723 Twin Brooks Court South East have?
Some of 723 Twin Brooks Court South East's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 Twin Brooks Court South East currently offering any rent specials?
723 Twin Brooks Court South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 Twin Brooks Court South East pet-friendly?
No, 723 Twin Brooks Court South East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 723 Twin Brooks Court South East offer parking?
No, 723 Twin Brooks Court South East does not offer parking.
Does 723 Twin Brooks Court South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 723 Twin Brooks Court South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 Twin Brooks Court South East have a pool?
Yes, 723 Twin Brooks Court South East has a pool.
Does 723 Twin Brooks Court South East have accessible units?
No, 723 Twin Brooks Court South East does not have accessible units.
Does 723 Twin Brooks Court South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 723 Twin Brooks Court South East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 723 Twin Brooks Court South East have units with air conditioning?
No, 723 Twin Brooks Court South East does not have units with air conditioning.
