719 Pear Grove Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool

If your looking for a well established neighborhood close to everything, this is your home! New Paint, Professionally cleaned,Brand new carpet, level private backyard! 4 bedrooms with 3 full baths master on main, hardwoods on main level, stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, very spacious rooms with walk in closets. Master bedroom is huge with its own private sitting room. Full unfinished basement, Lots of light in the home, deck in backyard private with level backyard. Turn key, great location to mall, hwy and restaurants! Pool and playground, Wont last long!!