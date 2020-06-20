All apartments in Marietta
Last updated February 20 2020 at 6:08 AM

719 Pear Grove Place

719 Pear Grove Pl · No Longer Available
Location

719 Pear Grove Pl, Marietta, GA 30066

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
If your looking for a well established neighborhood close to everything, this is your home! New Paint, Professionally cleaned,Brand new carpet, level private backyard! 4 bedrooms with 3 full baths master on main, hardwoods on main level, stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, very spacious rooms with walk in closets. Master bedroom is huge with its own private sitting room. Full unfinished basement, Lots of light in the home, deck in backyard private with level backyard. Turn key, great location to mall, hwy and restaurants! Pool and playground, Wont last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 Pear Grove Place have any available units?
719 Pear Grove Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 719 Pear Grove Place have?
Some of 719 Pear Grove Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 Pear Grove Place currently offering any rent specials?
719 Pear Grove Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 Pear Grove Place pet-friendly?
No, 719 Pear Grove Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 719 Pear Grove Place offer parking?
Yes, 719 Pear Grove Place offers parking.
Does 719 Pear Grove Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 Pear Grove Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 Pear Grove Place have a pool?
Yes, 719 Pear Grove Place has a pool.
Does 719 Pear Grove Place have accessible units?
No, 719 Pear Grove Place does not have accessible units.
Does 719 Pear Grove Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 719 Pear Grove Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 719 Pear Grove Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 719 Pear Grove Place does not have units with air conditioning.

