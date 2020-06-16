All apartments in Marietta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

680 Springhollow Lane Southwest

680 Springhollow Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

680 Springhollow Lane Southwest, Marietta, GA 30008

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,316 sf home is located in Marietta, GA. This home features beautiful hardwood, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining.This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 680 Springhollow Lane Southwest have any available units?
680 Springhollow Lane Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
Is 680 Springhollow Lane Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
680 Springhollow Lane Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 680 Springhollow Lane Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 680 Springhollow Lane Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 680 Springhollow Lane Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 680 Springhollow Lane Southwest offers parking.
Does 680 Springhollow Lane Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 680 Springhollow Lane Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 680 Springhollow Lane Southwest have a pool?
No, 680 Springhollow Lane Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 680 Springhollow Lane Southwest have accessible units?
No, 680 Springhollow Lane Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 680 Springhollow Lane Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 680 Springhollow Lane Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 680 Springhollow Lane Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 680 Springhollow Lane Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
