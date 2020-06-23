610 Oakledge Drive NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Kitchen has electric flat top range, stainless steel refrigerator & dishwasher w/ breakfast area. Family room/3rd BR is also located off of the kitchen. Master BR features trey ceiling & private bath w/ step in shower. 2nd BR w/ walk in closet. Hall bath & laundry closet finish off the main level. A private study/bonus room is upstairs w/ attic space for storage – no central air/heat in this room. Private patio w/ storage room. Add'l storage in an attached storage shed around the back of the home. **Additional $15.00/month for Utility & Maintenance Reductions Program.