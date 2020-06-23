All apartments in Marietta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

610 Oakledge Drive NW

610 Oakledge Dr NW · No Longer Available
Location

610 Oakledge Dr NW, Marietta, GA 30060

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Kitchen has electric flat top range, stainless steel refrigerator & dishwasher w/ breakfast area. Family room/3rd BR is also located off of the kitchen. Master BR features trey ceiling & private bath w/ step in shower. 2nd BR w/ walk in closet. Hall bath & laundry closet finish off the main level. A private study/bonus room is upstairs w/ attic space for storage – no central air/heat in this room. Private patio w/ storage room. Add'l storage in an attached storage shed around the back of the home. **Additional $15.00/month for Utility & Maintenance Reductions Program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Oakledge Drive NW have any available units?
610 Oakledge Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 610 Oakledge Drive NW have?
Some of 610 Oakledge Drive NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Oakledge Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
610 Oakledge Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Oakledge Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 610 Oakledge Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 610 Oakledge Drive NW offer parking?
No, 610 Oakledge Drive NW does not offer parking.
Does 610 Oakledge Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Oakledge Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Oakledge Drive NW have a pool?
No, 610 Oakledge Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 610 Oakledge Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 610 Oakledge Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Oakledge Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 Oakledge Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 610 Oakledge Drive NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 Oakledge Drive NW does not have units with air conditioning.
